John Miles, best known to classic-rock fans for his vocal work with Jimmy Page and the Alan Parsons Project, has died at age 72. His family confirmed his death, saying Miles suffered a "short illness."

In an official statement, they described Miles as a "loving husband, father and grandfather, and we will all miss him more than any words could ever express. We kindly ask you to respect our privacy at this extremely difficult time. He will live on forever in our hearts and with the wonderful musical legacy he has left behind."

Page co-wrote the first two tracks on his 1988 solo debut Outrider with Miles, and featured his vocals on both "Wasting My Time" and "Wanna Make Love." Miles then joined Page's touring band for international dates in support of the album.

Miles earlier sang two songs on the Alan Parsons Project's first album Tales of Mystery and Imagination, released the same year he scored a 1976 solo Top 5 U.K. hit with "Music." Miles' association with Parsons continued with one tune on 1978's Pyramid, three songs on 1985's Stereotomy, and then two more tracks on 1987's Gaudi.

Watch John Miles Perform With Jimmy Page

He remained active as a solo artist through the '90s, releasing 10 studio projects. Two reached the U.K. Top 40: 1976's Rebel (a No. 9 smash) and 1977's Stranger in the City (No. 37).

Miles also collaborated on Alan Parsons Project co-founder Eric Woolfson's 1990 solo rock opera Freudiana. More recently, he focused on work as a touring musician, regularly backing Tina Turner while appearing with Joe Cooker and Stevie Wonder, as well.

"The U.K. has lost one of its most talented musicians," manager Cliff Cooper said in a news release. "As John’s manager and friend for over 50 years, John was not only so kind and gentle but a brilliant musician and songwriter on the world stage. Grief is the price we pay for love. He will be greatly missed but his music will live on forever."

In Memoriam: 2021 Deaths Remembering the musicians, actors, producers and others who have died in 2021.

Was Jimmy Page Almost Part of a New Supergroup?