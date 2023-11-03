Watch Jimmy Page’s Surprise Performance at the Hall of Fame

Jimmy Page made a surprise appearance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony at Barclays Center in New York on Saturday night, inducting legendary guitarist Link Wray.

Following a video chronicling Wray’s influential career, Page appeared on screen with a pre-recorded message. In it, the Led Zeppelin rocker recalled hearing Wray’s classic instrumental “Rumble” for the first time when he was a teen and thinking, “What is this? In those days, there were many guitar instrumentals, but as a 14 year old kid who could barely play the guitar, it really had an effect on me. The vigor and the strength and the power in it. And you know something else, it was fearless. It was just phenomenal. The essence of cool.”

Page later referred to Wray was his “hero,” and expressed sincere appreciation to be able to induct him into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

As the recorded message ended, Page appeared in person onstage, immediately kicking into the famous riff of “Rumble.”

The Led Zeppelin musician, now 79 years old, displayed the dexterity that made him one of the most celebrated guitarists in rock history, masterfully weaving through the classic tune.

Video of Page’s performance can be seen below.

Jimmy Page’s Rare Public Appearance

Page has famously stayed largely out of the spotlight since the turn of the Millennium. His last studio album, Walking into Clarksdale, was released in 1998, with the live album Live at the Greek arriving two years later.

His live performances have also been extremely rare. According to Setlist.fm, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame appearance was his first public performance since 2014.