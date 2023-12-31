Rock’s Most Famous New Year’s Eve Shows

1978

A tour in support of Bruce Springsteen's Darkness on the Edge of Town ended 1978 with a bang – quite literally. On the second-to-last-night of the tour, Springsteen got hit in the face with a lit firecracker. He had just completed a performance of the traditional "Auld Lang Syne," and then a cover of Elvis Presley’s "Good Rockin’ Tonight," when someone in the crowd threw the miniature explosive onstage at the Richfield Coliseum outside of Cleveland. It hit Springsteen’s face and then went off as it ricocheted away. Fortunately, he was only slightly cut, and returned with a bandage under his right eye. After a few terse comments to the crowd, Springsteen then launched – quite unforgettably – into "Point Blank."