Eric Clapton Kicks Off Run of US Concerts: Set List, Video

Eric Clapton played the first of several scheduled U.S concerts on Tuesday night at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Jimmie Vaughan served as the opening act.

As reported by SetList.fm, the fifteen-song concert kicked off with "Sunshine of Your Love" from Clapton's days in Cream and concluded with his cover of Bo Diddley's "Before You Accuse Me." In between he performed a four-song acoustic set that included his 1991 hit "Tears in Heaven" and "The Call," from his new album Meanwhile.

Clapton's 1971 Derek and the Dominos classic "Layla" was notably absent from the set. He hasn't performed it since December 2023, leaving it off the set list of the 22 shows he's played so far this year.

The guitar legend's current band consists of bassist Nathan East, guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, drummer Sonny Emory, keyboardists Chris Stainton and Tim Carmon, and backing singers Sharon White and Katie Kissoon.

A complete set list, as well as fan-filmed video from the concert, is available below.

Clapton has two more solo concert dates slated for this month, also in Southern California: Oct. 10 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert and Oct. 12 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The following week Oct. 17, he'll appear as one of the performers at the Life Is a Carnival – A Tribute to Robbie Robertson celebration at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Presently, Clapton has no further concert dates scheduled after Oct. 17.

Watch Eric Clapton's Opening Night in San Diego

Eric Clapton's New Music

Released digitally on Oct. 4, Meanwhile includes collaborations with Van Morrison (who also will perform at the Robertson tribute show), Bradley Walker, Judith Hill, Daniel Santiago, Simon Climie and the late Jeff Beck on "Moon River." CD and Vinyl versions of the album hit stores on Jan. 24.

Another new album will arrive on Nov. 29 in the form of Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023, a live LP that also features Sheryl Crow, John Mayer, Santana and more.

Eric Clapton, Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California, 10/8/24, Set List:

1. "Sunshine of Your Love"

2. "Key to the Highway"

3. "I'm Your Hoochie Coochie Man"

4. "Badge"

5. "Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out"

6. "Running on Faith"

7. "Change the World"

8. "The Call"

9. "Tears in Heaven"

10. "Got to Get Better in a Little While"

11. "Old Love"

12. "Cross Road Blues"

13. "Little Queen of Spades"

14. "Cocaine"

15. "Before You Accuse Me"

