Watch Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck’s Video for New Song ‘Moon River’

Eric Clapton has released a new song, "Moon River," featuring Jeff Beck.

The track was recorded not long before Beck's death in January. "Moon River," which is available digitally today, will also be released on vinyl with a double A-side called "How Could We Know" on July 14. It’s available for preorder now.

The original version was sung by Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s, going on to win an Oscar for Best Original Song. The music was written by Henry Mancini and reestablished the career of lyricist Johnny Mercer. It’s been covered by a range of artists over the years including Rod Stewart and R.E.M., and featured in movies including Born on the Fourth of July and Fletch.

You can watch the animated ”Moon River” video, directed by Nevil Bernard, below.

Clapton and Beck's history dates back to 1965 when Beck was recruited to replace Clapton in the Yardbirds. Clapton said he immediately realized his successor was the real deal.

Beck had previously been "in a group called the Tridents, a very low-profile band," Clapton said in a 2023 interview. "Strong and well-known in the area but I snuck in and saw them, and I thought that if I changed my mind, I was not going to be able to go back because this guy had got what it takes. I thought he wouldn't put up with that."

Clapton and Beck would occasionally share stages over the years, and Clapton noted that he saw Beck only get better with time. "He'd constantly been moving up a notch all the time every year," he added. "And the refinement in his right hand and the independence between the fingers were so phenomenal. I've never seen anything like it."

Clapton is scheduled to lead a pair of tribute concerts to Beck on May 22-23 at London's Royal Albert Hall. Guest stars will include Ronnie Wood, Joe Perry, Rod Stewart, Billy Gibbons, Derek Trucks, Gary Clark Jr., Imelda May, Johnny Depp and more.

How 100 of Rock's Biggest Acts Got Their Names From AC/DC to ZZ Top, we give you all the ammo you need to be the biggest know-it-all in town.

See Eric Clapton’s Guitar Hero Yearbook Picture