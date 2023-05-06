Alex Lifeson Bandmate Speculates on 2024 Rush Reunion

One of Alex Lifeson’s current bandmates speculated on the Rush guitarist reuniting with surviving former colleague Geddy Lee in 2024.

The death of drummer Neil Peart in 2020 ended hopes of the Canadian trio riding again, but rumors of Lifeson and Lee reuniting to work on new music have circulated from time to time, with neither of them ruling it out while also rejecting the idea that something was underway.

In a new interview with Rock Music History (available below) Andy Curran, a former member of Coney Hatch who works with Lifeson in Envy of None, was asked what he thought about a potential reunion. "I'm going to answer in two ways," Curran said. "I'm going to say [that] I hope they do, as a Rush fan. I hope those boys do because I see that there's a lot of race left in both of those horses. Those guys are extremely creative guys...I would be shocked if they didn't do something together; that's maybe the hopeful side of me."

He went on to say: "But I do know that Geddy is spending a lot of time [on other projects]... he's just announced the release of his book, his memoirs; he's got a TV show that he's working on. Alex is an avid golfer, and I think that the boys are enjoying the time away from that very sort of write-tour-record-tour, rinse and repeat."

Since the pair were enjoying "being their own guys with a bit of freedom," though, Curran said he didn't think a reunion was imminent – but he added: "[T]he interesting thing is the 50th anniversary of [debut album] Rush next year. So I think if there's ever going to be a time, then we might see something happening next year."

Watch Andy Curran's Interview With Rock Music History