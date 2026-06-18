Aimee Mann recently joined Rush during the first four shows of their Fifty Something reunion tour, performing “Time Stand Still” at each one of the band’s concerts in Los Angeles.

Up until these recent gigs, Mann had never performed the 1987 classic in concert with Rush. In a recent social media post, the singer revealed she nearly passed on the opportunity.

“Way back in March, I got an email from Geddy Lee, from the band Rush,” Mann wrote in a comic strip posted to Instagram. “But I was quite frankly in a sh—y place and couldn’t imagine doing it. I was in such a hole I couldn’t even answer one way or the other. I knew I’d regret it if I didn’t try. They were so kind and welcoming. I felt protected by their bubble of music and Canadian warmth, and buoyed aloft by their fans.”

READ MORE: Watch Aimee Mann Perform 'Time Stand Still With Rush in Los Angeles

Mann’s comic strip, which you can see below, got the seal of approval from Alex Lifeson. “I looked over at you each night and you looked radiant and assured with each passing moment at your mic,” the Rush guitarist wrote in the comments section of the post. “You were magic.”

Rush is set to continue the Fifty Something beginning June 18 on Mexico City. The trek will continue across North America, playing multiple nights in such major cities as Chicago, New York, Toronto and Boston. The leg is scheduled to wrap in December, with an overseas leg kicking off in 2027.