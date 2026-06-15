Rush has given fans quite an exciting series of shows on their reunion tour so far.

The Fifty-Something trek launched in early June with four shows in Los Angeles. The outing has featured numerous highlights, including the first full live performances of the "2112" suite since 1997 and the first airing of the title track for 1977's A Farewell to Kings since the end of the '70s.

Aimee Mann also joined the Canadian rock legends during the Los Angeles shows to perform "Time Stand Still" live for the first time at all four concerts. There have been plenty of deep cuts and tour debuts and they even played all of 1980's Moving Pictures LP during the third L.A. date.

Ultimate Classic Rock Nights has also been playing a ton of Rush, of course, as all of this has been unfolding. Now, we'd like to give you the chance to bring home a perfect souvenir.

One lucky UCR fan will win a copy of the Rush 50 box set (R50, as it quickly became known). It features music from every studio album, live record, deluxe reissue and additional rarities, spread across 7 LPs of 180 gram vinyl.

Watch the Unboxing of the 'Rush 50' Box Set

From their first single in 1973 to a performance from their last concert with the late Neil Peart in Los Angeles in 2015, the R50 box set bottles a lot of important history, including early live performances in Ontario and Cleveland, plus live versions of fan favorites "Freewill," "Limelight" and "YYZ."

Staple radio warhorses such as "Tom Sawyer," "Closer to the Heart" "Subdivisions" and "Fly By Night" are here as well. In total, there are 50 tracks and the box set features a 104-page hardcover book that has a wealth of essays and photos.

READ MORE: Rock's Biggest 2026 Summer Tours

For your chance to win this prize, simply enter your name, email and phone number into the entry form at the top of this page. You will be added to our daily newsletter mailing list. The contest ends June 19, 2026 at 11:59pm EST. Good luck!

Watch the Official Rush '2112' Video