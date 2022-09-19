October 2022 New Music Releases

The Beatles' expanded and remastered reissue series returns in October with a look back at Revolver. Featured is a new mix by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell, developed with assistance from the sound team at Peter Jackson’s WingNut Films Productions Ltd.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers' second album of the year, Return of the Dream Canteen, arrives six months after the Rick Rubin-produced Unlimited Love. Under the Midnight Sun was inspired by Cult frontman Ian Astbury’s experience at the Provinssirock Festival, held at a location in Finland that is so far north that the sun doesn’t set during the summer.

Todd Rundgren's Space Force will be released more than a year after he initially announced the project. The Gang's All Here marks Skid Row's first outing with new singer Erik Gronwall and their first new music in nearly eight years. An archival series focusing on Lou Reed's earliest work got underway in September with Words & Music, May 1965; vinyl and cassette fans can celebrate the release later this month.

Peter Gabriel, Iggy Pop, James Taylor and Mavis Staples are part of an all-star cast on Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen. INXS unveils the previously unreleased Live at the US Festival 1983; they also return to 1982’s Shabooh Shoobah for an expanded anniversary reissue.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of new music releases for details on records issued throughout the year.

Oct. 7

The Cult, Under the Midnight Sun

Mark Knopfler, The Studio Albums 2009-2018 (6CD box)

Queensryche, Digital Noise Alliance

Oct. 14

Alter Bridge [Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti], Pawns & Kings

Blue October, Spinning the Truth Around

Brian Eno, Foreverandevernomore

Chris Isaak, Everybody Knows It's Christmas

Dean Torrence, The Teammates: Twenty Years of Making Music 1965-1985 [Mike Love, Jan Berry, Harry Nilsson, Leon Russell, Flo & Eddie, others]

Frank Zappa, Zappa ’75: Zagreb/Ljubljana (2CD set)

Duran Duran, Medazzaland: 25th Anniversary Edition

Leonard Cohen, Hallelujah & Songs From His Albums

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Return of the Dream Canteen

Skid Row, The Gang's All Here

Todd Rundgren, Space Force

Various artists, Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen (James Taylor, Peter Gabriel, Iggy Pop, Mavis Staples, others)

Oct. 21

Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers, Modern Lovers 'Live' (reissue)

Lou Reed, Words & Music, May 1965 (vinyl and cassette)

Robyn Hitchcock, Shufflemania!

Simple Minds, Direction of the Heart

Various artists, 1980: Brand New Rage (3CD clamshell box, with the Damned, the Stranglers, Adam and the Ants, the Skids, others)

Oct. 28

The Beatles, Revolver (5CD/4LP super-deluxe reissue)

Cactus, Evil Is Going On: The Complete Atco Recordings 1970-1972 (8CD box)

INXS, Shabooh Shoobah: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition; Live at the US Festival 1983

Jesus Jones, Zeroes and Ones: The Best of Jesus Jones (2CD set)

Luke Haines and Peter Buck [R.E.M.], All the Kids Are Super Bummed Out (2CD or 2LP set)

Neil Diamond, A Neil Diamond Christmas (2LP, 2CD)

Roger Chapman [Family], Turn It Up Loud: The Recordings 1981-1985 (expanded 5CD edition)

Various artists, Climb Aboard My Roundabout: The British Toytown Sound 1967-1974 (3CD set, with the Kinks, Jeff Lynne's Idle Race, Gilbert O'Sullivan, Spencer Davis Group, others)

Coming in November

John Mellencamp, Scarecrow Deluxe (2CD set)

Steely Dan, Can't Buy a Thrill (180-gram vinyl reissue)

Mammoth WVH, Mammoth WVH (deluxe edition)

Various artists, Life Moves Pretty Fast: The John Hughes Mixtapes (4CD box, with Psychedelic Furs, Simple Minds, Kate Bush, New Order, others)

Kiss, Creatures of the Night (expanded 5CD reissue)

The Cure, Wish: 30th Anniversary Edition (expanded 3CD reissue)

Record Store Day: Black Friday