INXS Announces 1983 Live LP and ‘Shabooh Shoobah’ Reissue

On "INXS Day," the 45th anniversary of their first concert, the Australian new wave act announced a crop of upcoming album-related projects.

The previously unreleased Live at the US Festival, 1983, which documents their performance at that major event, is out Oct. 28 on vinyl and CD; that same day, they’ll issue a 40th-anniversary edition of 1982’s Shabooh Shoobah, available as a digital deluxe box set and limited-edition clear vinyl. Both are available to preorder at the INXS site.

On Aug. 26, the band will release Giles Martin’s Dolby Atmos mix of their 20-song hits compilation The Very Best. Enthusing about this edition, guitarist Tim Farriss said in a statement, "What Giles has done is to not only recreate the original mixes but now you're blown away because you hear all this stuff that you just didn’t hear before.”

Saxophonist and guitarist Kirk Pengilly added, "I take my hat off to Giles, who has been able to process the sounds accurately with today’s technology. It sounds like the original album but now spread out over a 3-D space. It sounds incredible."

"INXS Day" kicks off with an hourlong TikTok live stream marking the 35th anniversary of the band’s sixth LP, 1987’s Kick. The event — shown worldwide but scheduled for 5 p.m. EDT in the U.S. — will include a track-by-track feature and interviews with the group and Martin.

Throughout August, celebrating the 30th anniversary of 1992’s Welcome to Wherever You Are, they will upgrade five of that album’s music videos — "Heaven Sent," "Baby Don’t Cry," "Taste It," "Beautiful Girl" and "Not Enough Time" — to HD for the first time.

INXS, 'Live at the US Festival, 1983' Track Listing

1. "Soul Mistake"

2. "Here Comes"

3. "Jan’s Song"

4. "Spy Of Love"

5. "To Look At You"

6. "The One Thing"

7. "Old World New World"

8. "Black And White"

9. "Don’t Change"