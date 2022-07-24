Red Hot Chili Peppers Detail New LP ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’

Red Hot Chili Peppers will release their second album of the year, Return of the Dream Canteen, on Oct. 14 via Warner Records.

The forthcoming LP, produced by Rick Rubin, will arrive six months after the Rubin-produced Unlimited Love. Back in February, singer Anthony Kiedis hinted to NME that the band had a "loose plan" for a second album after Unlimited Love, and that they'd "recorded almost 50 pieces of music" during their sessions with Rubin. He also noted that the music for the second album "has a relaxed energy that’s distinct from the intensity of [Unlimited Love]."

Return of the Dream Canteen, which will be available on all formats, can be pre-ordered here.

"We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been," the group said in a statement posted to their website. "Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream.

When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. Two double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. Return of the Dream Canteen is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts, yours truly, the Red Hot Chili Peppers."

The band is currently on a tour of North America, featuring special guests Thundercat, Haim, Beck, the Strokes and King Princess.