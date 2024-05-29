Red Hot Chili Peppers Launch North American Tour: Set List, Video

Red Hot Chili Peppers launched their 2024 Unlimited Love North American tour on Tuesday night in Ridgefield, Washington.

The band played several of their best-known hits — "Scar Tissue," "Californication," "By the Way" and others — as well as song selections from more recent albums, like "Whatchu Thinkin,'" "Black Summer" and "Eddie." A cover of Funkadelic's "What Is Soul?" was also included.

You can view fan-filmed footage from the show, plus a complete set list, below.

Where Are Red Hot Chili Peppers Heading Next?

Tuesday night's concert marked RHCP's seventh show of 2024, but they have a busy couple months ahead. Their next performance is scheduled for May 31 at the Gorge Ampitheatre, also located in Washington state.

From there, they'll travel down to their home state of California and then head westward for shows in Florida, Ohio, Ontario and more, concluding the tour on July 30 in St. Louis, Missouri.

The title of this year's tour comes from the first of RHCP's two 2022 albums, Unlimited Love, which was followed by Return of the Dream Canteen. Both were produced by Rick Rubin.

"When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with," the band said in a statement at the time. "Well we figured it out. Two double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed."

READ MORE: Why Red Hot Chili Peppers Struggled So Mightily With 'By the Way'

Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform 'Californication'

Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform 'What Is Soul?'

Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform 'Give It Away'

Red Hot Chili Peppers, 5/28/24, RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield, Washington, Set List

1. "Intro Jam"

2. "Dani California"

3. "Scar Tissue"

4. "Aquatic Mouth Dance"

5. "Snow ((Hey Oh))"

6. "Eddie"

7. "Soul to Squeeze"

8. "Throw Away Your Television"

9. "Right on Time" (with the Clash's "London Calling" intro)

10. "Whatchu Thinkin'"

11. "Tell Me Baby"

12. "Hey"

13. "Suck My Kiss"

14. "Californication"

15. "What Is Soul?" (Funkadelic cover)

16. "Black Summer"

17. "By the Way"

Encore:

18. "I Could Have Lied"

19. "Give It Away"