Nikki Sixx Says Motley Crue ‘Were Forced’ Into Firing Mick Mars

Nikki Sixx has offered further exposition into Motley Crue’s decision to split with founding guitarist Mick Mars.

It was October 2022 when the band announced Mars was exiting the Crue. At the time, the decision was presented as amicable -- Mars would be involved behind the scenes, but no longer tour due to his ongoing battle with ankylosing spondylitis. However, shortly after John 5 was announced as his replacement, Mars took legal action, claiming that he was forced out of the band.

According to Sixx, it wasn’t an individual who pushed for Mars’ dismissal, but rather the circumstances that pressured Motley Crue into making the change.

“Listen, we were forced,” the bassist explained during a recent conversation with Guitar World. “Guy's gotta choose: you want to break up? Do you want to fuck over [concert promoter] Live Nation? You want to screw [tourmates] Def Leppard? All those tickets, all that planning that we'd done because one of your band members is too ill to perform live?”

Though the decision wasn’t an easy one, Sixx insists his band made the right call.

“We really had to think about it,” the rocker continued. “Like, do you think we wanted to take the grief we took, and end up in a lawsuit? But what were we supposed to do? Go home and fucking mow the lawn? It's like your fucking football team; if one of your guys can't play anymore, they bring in another guy.”

Motley Crue Has Been Busy Since John 5's Arrival

Motley Crue has remained active since switching guitarists, embarking on a world tour and performing at many of rock's top festivals. The band also released an EP titled Cancelled, their first material with John 5 in the lineup, earlier this month.

“We're still here, and we are still creative,” Sixx declared to Guitar World. “We're able to tour – and not tour to the point in the old days where you break the spirit of the human beings. We get to go out, play some badass shows, reinvent the band here or there, and really enjoy this time.”