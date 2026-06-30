Two original members of the acclaimed English new wave group New Order are stepping away from the band to focus on their health.

Keyboardist/guitarist Gillian Gilbert and drummer Stephen Morris — both of whom have been in New Order since the band was formed in 1980 — have confirmed they will not be with the group “for the foreseeable future.” The announcement came after New Order revealed plans to perform at Festival Fauna Primavera in Chile this fall.

“New Order are very happy to be playing Primavera in Chile in November marking the band’s first performance there in seven years,” the band wrote on social media. “Due to personal health reasons, Stephen and Gillian won’t be touring for the foreseeable future and will not be joining for this show. Bernard, Phil and Tom are really sorry that Stephen and Gillian can’t join us this time, but unfortunately the circumstances make it impossible.”

No further details were given regarding the musicians’ health.

Will New Order Perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

Gilbert and Morris have been married since 1994. The couple will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year as members of New Order. The group is getting jointly honored this year alongside its precursor, Joy Division.

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New Order has not yet announced whether it will perform during the event, and it is unclear if Gilbert and Morris’ health issues may affect their ability to attend. The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of fame induction ceremony takes place on Nov. 14 in Los Angeles, approximately two weeks before New Order’s Chile performance.