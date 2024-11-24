Blues Image Frontman Mike Pinera Dead at 76

Mike Pinera, the singer and guitarist who wrote the 1970 hit “Ride Captain Ride” for his band Blues Image, died on Nov. 20 at the age of 76.

Local news outlet the St. Pete Catalyst confirmed his passing at home in Tampa, Florida, after a long illness.

Blues Image added Latin rhythms to their heavy rock sound, gaining attention for the unusual blend. They opened Tampa’s first-ever psychedelic club, Dino’s, before moving to Miami and becoming a regular feature at Thee Image club.

They opened for a range of bands including Cream, Frank Zappa, Jimi Hendrix, the Grateful Dead, the Yardbirds and Led Zeppelin, and Pinera developed a lasting friendship with Jimmy Page.

After Blues Image split Pinera joined Iron Butterfly, appearing on their 1970 album Metemorphosis. He was among the first to make use of the Talk Box device, as heard on his song “Butterfly Bleu.” After leaving in 1972 he reunited with the band on four occasions up to 1993. He Later joined Alice Cooper’s band for a two-year stint in 1980.

Listen to Blues Image’s ‘Ride Captain Ride’

In a 2014 interview, Pinera recalled the Blues Image period as one of discovery. “People felt that there was a higher reality which we were all part of but couldn’t quite get there on our own,” he said. “So they looked to psychedelic rock, meditation, Eastern music and alternative lifestyles to expand their consciousness [and] accommodate the vast realms they began to discover.

Mike Pinera Recalled Jamming with Hendrix and Page

“In Blues Image, Manny Bertematti and I began learning meditation techniques, vegetarian diets, fasting and treating everyone we met like they were our family. … We discovered dimensions of well-being that had us glowing from head to toe. Our music expressed levels of spontaneity that had us playing the very same thing together at the same – without knowing how or why!”

Asked about the high points of his career, he replied: “Meeting, becoming friends and jamming with Jimi Hendrix and Jimmy Page, among others. They were very social and open if you got to know them.

“To people on the outside they came off as very private almost out of reach. But in quiet, laid back surroundings, you could feel a deep sadness and hunger for true friendship and sincerity.”

Watch Iron Butterfly Perform ‘Butterfly Bleu’