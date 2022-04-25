May 2022 New Music Releases
The list of May 2022 new music releases is capped by the return of one of the biggest hitmakers of the '80s. There's also tribute music, an expanded classic and a new supergroup to look forward to this month.
Def Leppard's Diamond Star Halos is their first full-length since a self-titled LP in 2015. The 40th-anniversary edition of the Clash's Combat Rock album expands to include 12 additional songs compiled by the band's surviving members.
Timothy B. Schmit's Day by Day is the first solo project from the longtime Eagles member since Leap of Faith in 2016. The Black Keys' 11th album is called Dropout Boogie.
The Black Crowes' new EP titled 1972 includes covers of legendary cuts from the Rolling Stones, Temptations and Rod Stewart. The Police's 1982 documentary film Around the World returns with restored picture and remastered audio, along with complete performances of four bonus songs.
Different Worlds is the debut LP from Skills, a newly formed band featuring members of Night Ranger and Mr. Big. Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood are also taking a hiatus to release the Smile's A Light for Attracting Attention.
More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of new music releases for details on records issued throughout the year.
May 6
The Black Crowes, 1972 (covers EP)
Bryan Ferry, Love Letters (covers EP)
Graham Nash, Live – Songs for Beginners / Wild Tales
The Knack, Live at the House of Blues, September 25, 2001
Sheryl Crow, Sheryl: Music From the Feature Documentary (2CD set)
Stoney & Meatloaf, Everything Under the Sun: The Motown Recordings
Timothy B. Schmit, Day by Day
Whitesnake, Greatest Hits (vinyl reissue)
May 13
The Black Keys, Dropout Boogie
Michael Nesmith, And the Hits Just Keep On Comin' (expanded 50th-anniversary edition)
Rolling Stones, Live at the El Mocambo
Skills [Night Ranger and Mr. Big], Different Worlds
The Smile [Radiohead], A Light for Attracting Attention (digital release)
Steve Forbert, Moving Through America
May 20
The Animals, The Animals; The Animals on Tour; Animal Tracks; Animalization (vinyl reissues)
The Clash, Combat Rock + The People’s Hall: 40th Anniversary Edition
Dave Stewart, Ebony Queen
Gentle Giant, Civilian (vinyl reissue)
Kim Wilde, Kim Wilde; Select; Catch as Catch Can (vinyl reissues)
Mavis Staples & Levon Helm, Carry Me Home
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Dirt Does Dylan
The Police, The Police Around the World (CD/DVD reissue)
Suzi Quatro, The Albums: 1980-86 (3CD set)
May 27
ABBA, ABBA: CD Album Box Set (10-disc box)
Bruce Hornsby, 'Flicted
Def Leppard, Diamond Star Halos
Jonny Greenwood [Radiohead], The Power of the Dog (Netflix film soundtrack)
Liam Gallagher [Oasis], C'mon You Know
Suzi Quatro, The Rock Box 1973-1979: The Complete Recordings (7CD/1DVD set)
Various artists, Blowing Free: Underground and Progressive Sounds of 1972 (4CD clamshell box with Emerson Lake and Palmer, Hawkwind, Yes, Nektar, Wishbone Ash, others)
Various artists, Deep 70s: Underrated Cuts From a Misunderstood Decade (4CD set with Gregg Allman, Hall and Oates, Boz Scaggs, Little Feat, Warren Zevon, others)
June and Beyond
Drive-By Truckers, Welcome 2 Club XIII
The Fixx, Every Five Seconds
Tedeschi Trucks Band, I Am the Moon I: Crescent
The Rolling Stones, Licked Live in NYC
Jack White, Entering Heaven Alive
ZZ Top, RAW: ‘That Little Ol’ Band From Texas’ Original Soundtrack
Grateful Dead, Europe ’72: 50th Anniversary Edition (triple-vinyl reissue); Lyceum Theatre, London, England 5/26/72 (4CD box)