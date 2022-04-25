The list of May 2022 new music releases is capped by the return of one of the biggest hitmakers of the '80s. There's also tribute music, an expanded classic and a new supergroup to look forward to this month.

Def Leppard's Diamond Star Halos is their first full-length since a self-titled LP in 2015. The 40th-anniversary edition of the Clash's Combat Rock album expands to include 12 additional songs compiled by the band's surviving members.

Timothy B. Schmit's Day by Day is the first solo project from the longtime Eagles member since Leap of Faith in 2016. The Black Keys' 11th album is called Dropout Boogie.

The Black Crowes' new EP titled 1972 includes covers of legendary cuts from the Rolling Stones, Temptations and Rod Stewart. The Police's 1982 documentary film Around the World returns with restored picture and remastered audio, along with complete performances of four bonus songs.

Different Worlds is the debut LP from Skills, a newly formed band featuring members of Night Ranger and Mr. Big. Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood are also taking a hiatus to release the Smile's A Light for Attracting Attention.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of new music releases for details on records issued throughout the year.

May 6

The Black Crowes, 1972 (covers EP)

Bryan Ferry, Love Letters (covers EP)

Graham Nash, Live – Songs for Beginners / Wild Tales

The Knack, Live at the House of Blues, September 25, 2001

Sheryl Crow, Sheryl: Music From the Feature Documentary (2CD set)

Stoney & Meatloaf, Everything Under the Sun: The Motown Recordings

Timothy B. Schmit, Day by Day

Whitesnake, Greatest Hits (vinyl reissue)

May 13

The Black Keys, Dropout Boogie

Michael Nesmith, And the Hits Just Keep On Comin' (expanded 50th-anniversary edition)

Rolling Stones, Live at the El Mocambo

Skills [Night Ranger and Mr. Big], Different Worlds

The Smile [Radiohead], A Light for Attracting Attention (digital release)

Steve Forbert, Moving Through America

May 20

The Animals, The Animals; The Animals on Tour; Animal Tracks; Animalization (vinyl reissues)

The Clash, Combat Rock + The People’s Hall: 40th Anniversary Edition

Dave Stewart, Ebony Queen

Gentle Giant, Civilian (vinyl reissue)

Kim Wilde, Kim Wilde; Select; Catch as Catch Can (vinyl reissues)

Mavis Staples & Levon Helm, Carry Me Home

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Dirt Does Dylan

The Police, The Police Around the World (CD/DVD reissue)

Suzi Quatro, The Albums: 1980-86 (3CD set)

May 27

ABBA, ABBA: CD Album Box Set (10-disc box)

Bruce Hornsby, 'Flicted

Def Leppard, Diamond Star Halos

Jonny Greenwood [Radiohead], The Power of the Dog (Netflix film soundtrack)

Liam Gallagher [Oasis], C'mon You Know

Suzi Quatro, The Rock Box 1973-1979: The Complete Recordings (7CD/1DVD set)

Various artists, Blowing Free: Underground and Progressive Sounds of 1972 (4CD clamshell box with Emerson Lake and Palmer, Hawkwind, Yes, Nektar, Wishbone Ash, others)

Various artists, Deep 70s: Underrated Cuts From a Misunderstood Decade (4CD set with Gregg Allman, Hall and Oates, Boz Scaggs, Little Feat, Warren Zevon, others)

June and Beyond

Drive-By Truckers, Welcome 2 Club XIII

The Fixx, Every Five Seconds

Tedeschi Trucks Band, I Am the Moon I: Crescent

The Rolling Stones, Licked Live in NYC

Jack White, Entering Heaven Alive

ZZ Top, RAW: ‘That Little Ol’ Band From Texas’ Original Soundtrack

Grateful Dead, Europe ’72: 50th Anniversary Edition (triple-vinyl reissue); Lyceum Theatre, London, England 5/26/72 (4CD box)