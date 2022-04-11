Black Crowes Preview ‘1972’ Covers EP With Temptations Remake

The Black Crowes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of some of rock's biggest and best acts with a new covers EP titled 1972.

The band is previewing the six-song collection today with its rendition of the Temptations' "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone." Other 1972 songs include the Rolling Stones' "Rocks Off" and Rod Stewart's "You Wear It Well."

You can listen to "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone" here, and you can watch a 1972 studio session and see the full track listing below.

1972 arrives May 4 and will be available digitally as an Amazon Music exclusive. Vinyl and CD editions will arrive two days later via the Black Crowes' Silver Arrow label. The set is available for preorder now.

"The year 1972 was a watershed moment. Some of the greatest rock 'n' roll songs ever made came out of that year," frontman Chris Robinson said in a statement. "To get our band back together in the studio, it had to be a celebration of rock and roll. This record is about love and devotion to something that makes us feel good. We hope that it makes fans around the world feel the same."

The reunited Robinson brothers, Chris and Rich, embarked on the COVID-delayed Shake Your Money Maker anniversary tour last summer, with more dates planned for this summer. 1972 marks the band's first release since 2009's Before the Frost … Until the Freeze. Chris Robinson described the sessions to Rolling Stone as "good baby steps" and a "less-pressure situation" as the brothers rekindle their songwriting mojo.

The Black Crowes will celebrate the release of 1972 with a performance at Los Angeles' famed Whisky a Go-Go on May 4, which will be broadcast on Amazon Music's Twitch channel.

Black Crowes, '1972' Track Listing

1. "Rocks Off" (The Rolling Stones)

2. "The Slider" (T-Rex)

3. "You Wear It Well" (Rod Stewart)

4. "Easy to Slip" (Little Feat)

5. "Moonage Daydream" (David Bowie)

6. "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone" (The Temptations)