Black Crowes Extend ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ Reunion Tour

The Black Crowes extended their reunion tour with a round of summer 2022 shows. The U.S. trek, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1990 debut LP, Shake Your Money Maker, launches June 9 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and wraps Aug. 27 in Miami, Okla.

A band presale begins Feb. 23, with a general sale for most dates starting Feb. 25 at 10AM local time. Further information on the run — which features a performance of the full album, along with "all the hits" — is available at the band’s official site.

Each ticket purchased via Ticketmaster in North America will include a free, exclusive NFT tour poster — the company’s first artist NFT partnership.

The Black Crowes’ Chris and Rich Robinson announced the anniversary tour in late 2019, staging only a handful of acoustic shows in early 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. They eventually kicked off the jaunt in July 2021, playing shows through February 2022.

"Our focus is a real high energy, guitar-driven rock 'n' roll show," Chris Robinson told UCR around the tour’s announcement. "There’s not a lot of that in the world. We don’t have in-ear monitors and digital fucking amps. And amps in boxes on trucks behind the stage. You know what I mean? We’re pushing some air up there. I think that’s the excitement of rock 'n' roll."

Before the newly announced summer dates, they’ll play a trio of May festivals: Stagecoach, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage and the Napa Valley Expo.

The Black Crowes Summer 2022 Tour Dates

June 9 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

June 11 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

June 12 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

June 15 - Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

June 16 - Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

June 18 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

June 19 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (with special guests Drivin N Cryin)

June 22 - Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

June 23 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts (on sale now)

June 25 - Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

June 27 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

June 29 - Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood (on sale March 10)

June 30 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

July 2 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Spa & Resort

July 3 - Scranton, PA @ Peach Festival (on sale now)

July 5 - Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor (with special guests the Trews)

July 6 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage (with special guests the Trews)

July 9 - Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort (on sale February 26)

July 11 - Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater

July 12 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Park (member on-sale March 30 / general on-sale May 4)

July 17 - Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre

July 19 - Seattle, WA @ venue to be confirmed

July 21 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 22 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre

July 24 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl (on sale February 24)

August 13 - Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

August 16 - Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden

August 17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ venue to be confirmed

August 19 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove Event & Concert Venue

August 20 - Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

August 23 - Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheatre

August 24 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

August 26 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

August 27 - Miami, OK @ Buffalo Run Casino