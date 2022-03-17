Def Leppard Announce New Album ‘Diamond Star Halos’

Def Leppard have announced a new album Diamond Star Halos, marking their first full-length release since 2015's self-titled LP.

They're previewing the new album, which comes out May 27, with the high-octane lead single "Kick." Diamond Star Halos is now available for preorder on the band's website in a variety of formats, including a deluxe edition, two-LP vinyl, digital and more.

You can listen to "Kick" and see the full Diamond Star Halos track listing below.

The new album finds the '80s hard-rock titans drawing influence from their '70s glam-rock forebears, such as David Bowie, T. Rex and Mott the Hoople. (The album title is a reference to T. Rex's "Bang a Gong [Get it On]," in which Marc Bolan sings, "Well, you're built like a car / You've got a hubcap diamond star halo.") Bowie pianist Mike Garson plays on "Goodbye for Good This Time" and "Angels (Can't Help You Now)," and Alison Krauss lends her vocals to "This Guitar" and "Lifeless."

Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott said last year that the Hysteria hitmakers are constantly striving for greatness when writing new material. "Y'know, we've always said that what we've got to try and achieve before we kick it all in the head or we're gone is to be bracketed among the greats: Lennon-McCartney, Jagger-Richards, Ray Davies, Pete Townshend," he told Cleveland.com. "We probably never will, but we're never gonna stop trying. We're not interested in trying to be some second division, 'Oh, that'll do' kind of thing. It's like if somebody fails climbing Mount Everest, if they're that desperate then they'll try again next year. That's how we feel about what we do, so we're just gonna try our best, again, and keep going for it."

Def Leppard will get to promote Diamond Star Halos on this summer's Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett. The trek, which was originally scheduled for 2020 and postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, begins on June 16 and is currently set to run through Sept. 9.

Def Leppard, 'Diamond Star Halos' Track Listing

1. "Take What You Want"

2. "Kick"

3. "Fire it Up"

4. "This Guitar" [feat. Alison Krauss]

5. "SOS Emergency"

6. "Liquid Dust"

7. "U Rok Mi"

8. "Goodbye for Good This Time"

9. "All We Need"

10. "Open Your Eyes"

11. "Gimme a Kiss"

12. "Angels (Can’t Help You Now)"

13. "Lifeless" [feat. Alison Krauss]

14. "Unbreakable"

15. "From Here to Eternity"