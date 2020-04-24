May 2020 New Music Releases
The list of May 2020 new music releases is dominated by solo records, as members and ex-members of Styx, INXS, the Melvins, the Monkees, White Lion and Yes step out with their own projects.
Dennis DeYoung's 10-song 26 East: Volume 1 is his seventh studio effort – and first in more than a decade. Steve Howe's new album features vocals from Yes bandmate Jon Davison. Love Is follows 2019's New Frontier.
Reissues include Rush, who return to their seventh studio album Permanent Waves for an expanded box that includes 11 unreleased live recordings. There's also a new concert reunion project on the way from Todd Rundgren's Utopia.
More information on these and other new rock-related efforts can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2020 New Music Releases for details on projects issued throughout the year.
May 1
Neil Diamond, All-Time Greatest Hits (vinyl reissue)
Mike Tramp [White Lion], Second Time Around
King Diamond, 'Them'; Conspiracy (vinyl reissues)
Psychedelic Furs, Made of Rain
Todd Rundgren's Utopia, Benefit For Moogy Klingman (4CD/2DVD reunion set)
May 8
The Hollies, Words and Music of Bob Dylan (reissue)
Mark Lanegan [Screaming Trees / Mad Season], Straight Songs of Sorrow
Micky Dolenz [Monkees], Live in Japan
Richard Thompson, Live at Rock City: Nottingham, November '86
May 15
Andrew Farriss [INXS], Andrew Farriss
Jason Isbell, Reunions
King Buzzo [Melvins], Gift of Sacrifice
Lou Reed, When Your Heart Is Made Out of Ice
NRBQ, High Noon: A 50-Year Retrospective (5CD)
Steve Howe [Yes], Love Is
Weezer, Van Weezer
Willie Nile, New York at Night
May 22
The Band, Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (DVD)
Dennis DeYoung [Styx], 26 East: Volume 1
Indigo Girls, Look Long
Phil Ochs, The Best of the Rest: Rare and Unreleased Recordings
May 29
Buzzcocks, The 1991 Demo Album (B&W vinyl reissue); Sell You Everything: 1991-2004 (8CD)
Jimmy Buffett, Life on the Flip Side
Rush, Permanent Waves: 40th Anniversary
White Lion, All You Need is Rock 'n' Roll: The Complete Albums 1985-1991 (5CD clamshell box set)
June and Beyond
Neil Young, Return to Greendale (live)
Record Store Day 2020
Kansas, The Absence of Presence
Iggy Pop, The Bowie Years
The Pretenders, Hate for Sale
Deep Purple, Whoosh!
Mike Campbell's Dirty Knobs, Wreckless Abandon
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets, Live at the Roundhouse