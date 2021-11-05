Wrestling Kiss Demon Returns for Retirement Match

Twenty-two years after making his debut, Kiss' pro-wrestling "Demon" took his final bow during a triumphant retirement match in Las Vegas.

The Demon, a behemoth in Gene Simmons makeup played by Brian Adams, made his World Championship Wrestling debut on an episode of WCW Nitro on Aug. 23, 1999. The appearance was a ratings bust, and Adams was replaced by Dale Torborg, who has held the role for the last two decades.

Torborg reprised his iconic role during Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, which took place on Oct. 23 at Las Vegas' Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall. The Demon appeared as the surprise entrant in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match, where he eliminated Johnny Swinger.

Torborg reflected on the experience in an emotional Facebook post. "What a crazy way to end my 40s and celebrate my 50th in Las Vegas making my return to the ring at Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory pay per view," he wrote. "I was the surprise entrant in the Call Your Shot [Gauntlet] Match. We kept it very quiet so that nobody knew I would be there. It worked because the crowd was completely shocked. ... It was an amazing way to bookend my wrestling career."

Fan-shot footage from Bound for Glory shows the Demon making his entrance into the arena. Fans got to their feet and whipped out their phones as the announcer said, "From Detroit Rock City, the Demon!" Torborg then stalked down the runway, blood gushing from his mouth, before stepping into the ring. You can see the video below.

Torborg also wrote a tribute to Francis Stueber, Paul Stanley's longtime guitar tech who died of COVID-19 on Oct. 17 at the age of 52. "I wanted to pay tribute to Fran in a small way, so I put 'RIP Fran' on my gloves that I wore this week in the ring," he said. "I donated the gloves to the museum at Kiss Monster Mini Golf located at the Rio Hotel and Casino. The gloves will be displayed there and I [am] honored and thrilled that those gloves will be seen by so many, keeping Fran's memory alive. Fran, you are missed by so many."