If there is something rock stars love almost as much as music, it’s blowing stuff up.

Many of rock’s greatest acts have utilized pyrotechnics in their live shows, presenting dazzling spectacles with fireworks, flamethrowers and more.

The pyro phenomenon really started taking hold in the 1960s. At the time, competition between aspiring artists was high, and bands were looking for any way to separate themselves from other acts. Rockers got creative, wearing costumes, putting on face paint, and eventually harnessing the power of fire.

Bringing pyrotechnics to the stage added an extra element of danger to rock shows. Yes, music was still the main attraction, but the concerts became more theatrical and engaging as a result of these explosive displays.

READ MORE: 24 of Rock's Worst Onstage Injuries

Of course, pyro comes with added risks – and when fire doesn’t do as its told, wild and scary things can happen. Below, we’ve collected Rock’s 10 Most Notorious Pyro Mishaps. They range from comical errors to full blown tragedies.

In many cases, it was the artists who were put at risk, facing burns and injuries from the fire around them. In others, it was the fans who were in harm’s way, as what was supposed to be another typical concert quickly became a hair-raising ordeal.

Most of the acts below fall into the metal and/or hard rock categories, rock genres which have embraced pyro more than any others. Our list includes Kiss, Slipknot, the Who and Disturbed, but we’ll start with one of the biggest bands on the planet…