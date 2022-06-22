July 2022 New Music Releases

For some, July will mark the end of a long silence. For others, the month offers a platform for another quick burst of creativity.

Journey's first album since 2011's Eclipse finds Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain again recording with bassist Randy Jackson, who earlier appeared on 1983's Frontiers and 1986's Raised on Radio. Chicago is also returning after a long time away: Born for This Moment is their first new music in eight years.

Elsewhere, Tedeschi Trucks Band continues a four-album series titled I Am the Moon, featuring a total of 24 new songs. The suddenly very-active Alan Parsons is set to release From the New World, the follow-up to 2019's The Secret. Before that, Parsons hadn't issued a solo project in 15 years. Jack White is also back with Entering Heaven Alive, the second of two 2022 LPs following April's Fear of the Dawn.

Jeff Beck's new project builds on a musical partnership with Johnny Depp that began with a guest turn on the Hollywood Vampires' Rise album in 2019. Yes bassist Billy Sherwood's fourth all-star Prog Collective album features bandmate Jon Davison, former Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre, Steve Morse of Deep Purple, Rod Argent and David Clayton-Thomas of Blood Sweat & Tears, among others.

July's slate of reissues includes an expanded super-deluxe edition of Dio’s Holy Diver, featuring unreleased outtakes, live tracks and rarities. Neil Young has emerged from the vault with an originally shelved Crazy Horse record from 2001 called Toast. ZZ Top's intimate new live album is dedicated "in righteous memory of Dusty Hill," who died in 2021.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of new music releases for details on records issued throughout the year.

July 1

Derek Sherinian [Dream Theater / Black Country Communion], Vortex (with Joe Bonamassa, Steve Lukather, Bumblefoot, others)

Elvis Costello, Rusty: The Resurrection of Rust (compact-disc release)

Motley Crue, Too Fast for Love; Shout at the Devil; Theatre of Pain; Girls, Girls, Girls; Dr. Feelgood (remastered reissues)

Prog Collective, Songs We Were Taught (featuring members of Yes, Deep Purple, Jethro Tull, Blood Sweat and Tears, others)

Tedeschi Trucks Band, I Am the Moon II: Ascension

July 8

The Beatles, The Beatles: Get Back (DVD)

Big Star, Complete Third (3CD 69-track set)

Dio, Holy Diver (deluxe 4CD/2LP reissue)

Dolenz, Jones, Boyce & Hart, Dolenz, Jones, Boyce & Hart (reissue paired with Concert in Japan)

Elton John, Regimental Sgt. Zippo (vinyl edition)

Harry Nilsson, Harry Nilsson: A’s and B’s (3CD 63-song set)

Journey, Freedom

Neil Young, Toast

Richie Furay [Buffalo Springfield/Poco], In the Country (with Timothy B. Schmit, Jason Scheff, Vince Gill, others)

July 15

Alan Parsons, From the New World (with Joe Bonamassa, Tommy Shaw, David Pack, others)

Chicago, Born for This Moment

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp, 18

Various artists, Bubblerock is Here to Stay, Volume Two: The British Pop Explosion 1970-73 (3CD 79-song set)

July 22

Elvis Costello, Rusty: The Resurrection of Rust (vinyl release)

Gilbert O’Sullivan, Driven

Hall and Oates, Earl’s Closet: The Lost Archive of Earl McGrath, 1970-1980

Jack White, Entering Heaven Alive

UFO, High Stakes and Dangerous Men / Lights Out in Tokyo (2CD set)

Various artists, Miles Out to Sea: The Roots of British Power Pop 1969-1975 (3CD set with the Who, Kinks, Badfinger, Slade, the Move, others)

Yes, Beyond and Before: The BBC Recordings 1969-1970 (2CD 15-song set)

ZZ Top, Raw: ‘That Little Ol’ Band From Texas’ Original Soundtrack

July 29

Eric Johnson, The Book of Making; Yesterday Meets Today

Grateful Dead, Europe ’72: 50th Anniversary Edition (triple-vinyl reissue); Lyceum Theatre, London, England 5/26/72 (4CD box)

Little Feat, Waiting for Columbus (deluxe anniversary reissue)

Montrose, I Got the Fire: Complete Recordings 1973-76 (6CD clamshell box)

Tedeschi Trucks Band, I Am the Moon III: The Fall

August and Beyond

Jerry Lee Lewis, The Complete Jerry Lee Lewis on Sun (5CD box)

Jimi Jamison [Survivor], Rock Hard

David Paich, Forgotten Toys (with other members of Toto, Brian Eno, Michael McDonald, Don Felder, others)

Blondie, Against the Odds 1974-1982

Lou Reed, Words & Music, May 1965

Wilco, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (expanded anniversary edition)

Skid Row, The Gang's All Here