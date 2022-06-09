Yes, Deep Purple, Jethro Tull Alumni on New Prog Collective Album

Yes bassist Billy Sherwood revealed details of the fourth all-star Prog Collective album.

The supergroup has also released the lead track “House of the Rising Sun” featuring Gong's Steve Hillage and David Clayton-Thomas of Blood Sweat & Tears.

Titled Songs We Were Taught, the follow-up to 2021’s World on Hold will arrive on July 1 and is available for preorder now.

Among the performers this time are current Yes singer Jon Davison, former Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre, Steve Morse of Deep Purple, Rod Argent, Dweezil Zappa and Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal.

The video and track listing, complete with contributors, can be seen below.

“Producer Billy Sherwood once again leads this uber-talented prog-rock supergroup, this time on a trip through some of the most recognizable and influential folk and art-rock songs of their generation,” label Purple Pyramid said in a statement. “Listen to how these stellar musicians transform the sound of ’60s and ’70s folk-rock into ethereal and atmospheric masterpieces!”

Prog Collective, ‘Songs We Were Taught’ Track Listing

1. “The Sound of Silence” – Jon Davison (Yes), Geoff Downes (Yes/Asia)

2. “Year Of The Cat” – Billy Sherwood (Yes/Circa), David Sancious (E Street Band)

3. “House Of The Rising Sun” – David Clayton-Thomas (Blood Sweat & Tears), Steve Hillage (Gong)

4. “In The Land Of Grey And Pink” – Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Guns N' Roses)

5. “Summer Breeze” – Roine Stolt (The Flower Kings), Steve Morse (Deep Purple)

6. “Fire And Rain” – Sonja Kristina (Curved Air), Martin Barre (Jethro Tull)

7. “The Weight” – Rod Argent (Zombies), Jeff "Skunk" Baxter (Doobie Brothers)

8. “Wild World" – Rosalie Cunningham (Ipso Facto), Patrick Moraz (Moody Blues)

9. “It's Too Late” – Candice Night (Blackmore’s Night), Dweezil Zappa

10. “The Times They Are A-Changin’” – Martin Turner (Wishbone Ash), Jerry Goodman (Flock)