Little Feat Announce Deluxe Edition of ‘Waiting for Columbus’

Little Feat will release a deluxe edition of their classic 1978 album Waiting for Columbus, in honor of the live LP's 45th anniversary.

The new eight-CD box set, which features previously unheard live recordings, is scheduled for release on July 29 and will include a newly remastered version of the original double album, plus material from three 1977 concerts: Manchester at Manchester City Hall on July 29, London at the Rainbow on Aug. 2 and Washington D.C. at the Lisner Auditorium on Aug. 10. The super deluxe edition of the collection also includes a reissue of the Japanese 7” single for “Oh Atlanta." The set is currently available for preorder.

You can view a complete track listing below.

Waiting for Columbus was originally released on Feb. 10, 1978, and featured music from all six studio albums the band had released from 1971 to 1977. Backed by the Tower of Power horn section, the classic live record was one of Little Feat's best-selling albums, reaching No. 18 on the Billboard 200.

Little Feat are currently on the road with the Waiting for Columbus 45th Anniversary Tour. A full list of their show dates can be found on their website.

Little Feat, 'Waiting for Columbus' Super Deluxe Edition Track Listing

CD/LP One: Original Album

1. “Join The Band”

2. “Fat Man In The Bathtub”

3. “All That You Dream”

4. “Oh Atlanta”

5. “Old Folks Boogie”

6. “Time Loves A Hero”

7. “Day Or Night”

8. “Mercenary Territory”

9. “Spanish Moon”

CD/LP Two: Original Album

1. “Dixie Chicken”

2. “Tripe Face Boogie”

3. “Rocket In My Pocket”

4. “Willin’”

5. “Don’t Bogart That Joint”

6. “A Apolitical Blues”

7. “Sailin’ Shoes”

8. “Feats Don’t Fail Me Now”

CD Three: Live at Manchester City Hall (7/29/77)

1. “Walkin’ All Night” *

2. “Skin It Back” *

3. “Fat Man In The Bathtub” *

4. “Red Streamliner” *

5. “Oh Atlanta” *

6. “Day At The Dog Races” *

7. “All That You Dream” *

8. “On Your Way Down” *

9. “Time Loves A Hero” *

10. “Day Or Night” *

CD Four: Live at Manchester City Hall (7/29/77)

1. “Rock And Roll Doctor” *

2. “Old Folks Boogie” *

3. “Dixie Chicken” *

4. “Tripe Face Boogie” *

5. “Willin’/Don’t Bogart That Joint” *

6. “Feats Don’t Fail Me Now” *

7. “Rocket In My Pocket” *

8. “Sailin’ Shoes” *

9. “Teenage Nervous Breakdown” *

CD Five: Live at The Rainbow, London, (8/2/77)

1. “Walkin’ All Night” *

2. “Fat Man In The Bathtub” *

3. “Red Streamliner” *

4. “Oh Atlanta” *

5. “Day At The Dog Races” *

6. “All That You Dream” *

7. “Mercenary Territory”

8. “On Your Way Down” *

9. “Skin It Back”

10. “Old Folks Boogie” *

CD Six: Live at The Rainbow, London, (8/2/77)

1. “Rock And Roll Doctor” *

2. “Cold Cold Cold” *

3. “Dixie Chicken” *

4. “Tripe Face Boogie” *

5. “Willin’/Don’t Bogart That Joint” *

6. “Feats Don’t Fail Me Now” *

7. “Rocket In My Pocket”

8. “Spanish Moon” *

9. “A Apolitical Blues” *

10. “Teenage Nervous Breakdown” *

CD Seven: Live at Lisner Auditorium, Washington, D.C. (8/10/77)

1. “Walkin’ All Night” *

2. “Red Streamliner” *

3. “Fat Man In The Bathtub” *

4. “Day At The Dog Races” *

5. “All That You Dream” *

6. “On Your Way Down”

7. “Time Loves A Hero” *

8. “Day Or Night” *

9. “Skin It Back” *

CD Eight: Live at Lisner Auditorium, Washington, D.C. (8/10/77)

1. “Oh Atlanta” *

2. “Old Folks Boogie” *

3. “Dixie Chicken” *

4. “Tripe Face Boogie” *

5. “Feats Don’t Fail Me Now” *

6. “Rocket In My Pocket” *

7. “Sailin’ Shoes” *

8. “Teenage Nervous Breakdown” *

* Previously Unreleased