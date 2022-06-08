Blondie Announce Their First Box Set, ‘Against the Odds’

Blondie will finally release their first box set. Blondie: Against the Odds 1974-1982 is set to arrive on Aug. 26.

The new collection covers the initial eight years of Blondie's storied career and will include new editions of the band's first six albums, remastered from the original analog tapes and cut on vinyl at Abbey Road Studios. The set will also feature demos, alternate versions, studio outtakes, previously unpublished photos, two volumes of liner notes, track-by-track commentary from the band members and more. Of the box's 124 tracks, 36 have never been issued before.

A complete track listing can be seen below.

Multiple formats of the release are currently available for preorder, including a Super Deluxe Collectors’ Edition, deluxe four- and eight-LP sets and a three-CD version.

"It really is a treat to see how far we have come when I listen to these early attempts to capture our ideas on relatively primitive equipment," Blondie singer Debbie Harry said in a press release. "Fortunately the essence of being in a band in the early '70s held some of the antisocial, counterculture energies of the groups that were the influencers of the '60s. I am excited about this special collection. When I listen to these old tracks, it puts me there like I am a time traveler. As bad as it was sometimes, it was also equally as good. No regrets. More music.”

You can view an unboxing video of the Super Deluxe Collectors’ Edition below.

“It is amazing that after all this time, and against the odds, our Blondie archival box set will finally be released," drummer Clem Burke added. "It’s been a long time coming, and we are all very happy and excited with the final results."

Ahead of the full set's release, a previously unreleased recording of Blondie's "Moonlight Drive" is available today. You can hear it below.

"I am hopeful that this project will provide a glimpse into the ‘process’ and some of the journey that the songs took from idea to final form,” guitarist Chris Stein said. “Some of this stuff is like early sketches; the old tape machines are like primitive notebooks. The trickiest thing for me was always about getting the melodies out of my head into reality and the changes that would happen along the way."

“From the moment I walked into Chris Stein’s barn and saw a wall of tapes, I knew we were on the precipice of something extraordinary,” producer Ken Shipley said. “Against the Odds is a treasure chest disguised as a box set.”

Blondie 'Against The Odds 1974-1982' Super Deluxe Collectors’ Edition Track Listing

The studio albums:

Blondie

Side A

1. "X Offender"

2. "Little Girl Lies"

3. "In the Flesh"

4. "Look Good in Blue"

5. "In the Sun"

6. "A Shark in Jets Clothing"

Side B

1. "Man Overboard"

2. "Rip Her to Shreds"

3. "Rifle Range"

4. "Kung Fu Girl"

5. "The Attack of the Giant Ants"

Plastic Letters

Side A

1. "Fan Mail"

2. "Denis"

3. "Bermuda Triangle Blues (Flight 45)"

4. "Youth Nabbed as Sniper"

5. "Contact in Red Square"

6. "(I'm Always Touched by Your) Presence, Dear"

7. "I'm on E"

Side B

1. "I Didn't Have the Nerve to Say No"

2. "Love at the Pier"

3. "No Imagination"

4. "Kidnapper"

5. "Detroit 442"

6. "Cautious Lip"

Parallel Lines

Side A

1. "Hanging on the Telephone"

2. "One Way or Another"

3. "Picture This"

4. "Fade Away and Radiate"

5. "Pretty Baby"

6. "I Know But I Don't Know"

Side B

1. "11:59"

2. "Will Anything Happen"

3. "Sunday Girl"

4. "Heart of Glass"

5. "I'm Gonna Love You Too"

6. "Just Go Away"

Eat to the Beat

Side A

1. "Dreaming"

2. "The Hardest Part"

3. "Union City Blue"

4. "Shayla"

5. "Eat to the Beat"

6. "Accidents Never Happen"

Side B

1. "Die Young Stay Pretty"

2. "Slow Motion"

3. "Atomic"

4. "Sound-A-Sleep"

5. "Victor"

6. "Living in the Real World"

Autoamerican

Side A

1. "Europa"

2. "Live It Up"

3. "Here's Looking at You"

4. "The Tide Is High"

5. "Angels on the Balcony"

6. "Go Through It"

Side B

1. "Do the Dark"

2. "Rapture"

3. "Faces"

4. "T-Birds"

5. "Walk Like Me"

6. "Follow Me"

The Hunter

Side A

1. "Orchid Club"

2. "Island Of Lost Souls"

3. "Dragonfly"

4. "For Your Eyes Only"

5. "The Beast"

Side B

1. "War Child"

2. "Little Caesar"

3. "Danceway"

4. "(Can I) Find the Right Words (to Say)"

5. "English Boys"

6. "The Hunter Gets Captured by the Game"

Bonus Tracks

7" 45 rpm

1. "Moonlight Drive"

2. "Mr. Sightseer"

10" LP Outtakes & rarities ('Out in the Streets')

Side A (1974 Session)

1. "Out in the Streets" (1974)

2. "The Disco Song"

3. "Sexy Ida"

Side B (Betrock Demo)

1. "Platinum Blonde"

2. "The Thin Line"

3. "Puerto Rico"

4. "Once I Had a Love" (1975)

5. "Out in the Streets" (1975)

LP 1 Outtakes & rarities ('Plaza Sound')

Side A

1. "X Offender" (Intro)

2. "X Offender" (Private Stock Single)

3. "In the Sun" (Private Stock Single)

4. "Little Girl Lies" (Private Stock Mix)

5. "In the Flesh" (Extended Intro)

6. "A Shark in Jets Clothing" (Take 2)

7. "Kung Fu Girls" (Take 8)

8. "Scenery"

Side B

1. "Denis" (Terry Ellis Mix)

2. "Bermuda Triangle Blues - Flight 45" (Take 1)

3. "I Didn't Have the Nerve to Say No" (Take 1)

4. "I'm on E" (Take 2)

5. "Kidnapper" (Take 2)

6. "Detroit 442" (Take 2)

7. "Poets Problem"

LP 2 Outtakes & rarities ('Parallel Beats')

Side A

1. "Once I Had a Love" (Mike Chapman Demo)

2. "Sunday Girl" (French Version)

3. "I'll Never Break Away From This Heart of Mine (Pretty Baby)"

4. "Hanging on the Telephone" (Mike Chapman Demo)

5. "Will Anything Happen" (Instrumental)

6. "Underground Girl"

Side B

1. "Call Me"

2. "Spaghetti Song (Atomic Part 2)"

3. "Die Young Stay Pretty" (Take 1)

4. "Union City Blue" (Instrumental)

5. "Llamame"

LP 3 Outtakes & rarities ('Coca Cola')

Side A

1. "I Love You Honey, Give Me a Beer (Go Through It)"

2. "Live It Up" (Giorgio Moroder Demo)

3. "Angels on the Balcony" (Giorgio Moroder Demo)

4. "Tide Is High" (Demo)

5. "Susie & Jeffrey"

Side B

1. "Rapture" (Disco Version)

2. "Autoamerican Ad"

3. "Yuletide Throwdown"



LP 4 Outtakes & rarities ('Home Tapes')

Side A

1. "Nameless" (Home Tape)

2. "Sunday Girl" (Home Tape)

3. "Theme From Topkapi" (Home Tape)

4. "The Hardest Part" (Home Tape)

5. "Ring of Fire" (Home Tape)

Side B

1. "War Child" (Chris Stein Mix)

2. "Call Me" (Chris Stein Mix)

3. "Heart of Glass" (Chris Stein Mix)