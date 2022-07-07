Listen to Blondie’s Original Demo for ‘Go Through It’

Blondie has released a previously unheard demo titled "I Love You Honey, Give Me a Beer." The song eventually became "Go Through It," which appeared on the band's 1980 album Autoamerican.

You can listen to the demo below.

According to a press release, "I Love You Honey, Give Me a Beer" was recorded in 1980 and possibly written for Alan Rudolph's musical comedy Roadie, which starred Meat Loaf and Alice Cooper.

The demo will be included in Blondie's upcoming official box set Blondie: Against the Odds 1974-1982. The collection features remastered versions of the band's first six albums. The group released another previously unheard recording, a cover of the Doors' "Moonlight Drive," last month. The set will be released on Aug. 26.

"I Love You Honey, Give Me a Beer" appears in the box set as one of the many demos pulled from sessions for Autoamerican, which was initially titled Coca-Cola because of its themes of American pop culture and innovation. Blondie planned to release the album under this title with nothing but the Coca-Cola logo adorning the front cover, but issues with the brand's licensing forced the band to abandon the concept.

Blondie is currently on a summer tour of North America performing shows with the Damned. Guitarist Chris Stein recently revealed that he will be sitting out the tour due to a heart issue. Original Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock will be joining the band for the upcoming run of shows.