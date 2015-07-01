Back in the late '70s, music was on a collision course of genres that would forever divide charts, playlists and fans.

But as this list of the Top 10 Blondie Songs prove, the band seemed oblivious to it all. Or, more accurately, they were well aware that they were crossing lines – they just didn't care.

Blondie came out of New York City's punk scene, but they were more tuneful (and pop-minded) and less artsy than most of their contemporaries.

From the early-'60s girl-group pop they embraced early on through the disco beats that made them stars to the groundbreaking New Wave/hip-hop fusion of "Rapture," they rarely stayed in one place.

So, you'll find a sample platter of sounds on our list of the Top 10 Blondie Songs.