Blondie Announce U.S. Summer Tour

Blondie have announced more tour dates for 2022.

The band will be joined by British punks the Damned for a run of shows this summer billed as the Against the Odds tour. It kicks off on Aug. 12 in Mashantucket, Conn., and runs through Aug. 27 in Chicago.

A complete list of dates can be seen below.

Blondie will also be playing a series of concerts in the U.K. before starting their tour with the Damned. Both bands will appear at the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, Calif., in May, with acts like Morrissey, Devo, Echo & the Bunnymen, the Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes and others.

Presale tickets for the August shows will be available beginning March 2 at Ticketmaster, followed by general public tickets on sale on March 4.

In 2014, drummer Clem Burke implied that the band's touring days could be coming to an end. “As for the rumors of the last tour, we’ve decided we’ll live forever," he told Uncut at the time. "But Debbie [Harry], is older than me and has hinted it could be time. Obviously, without her, there is no Blondie.” Since then, the group has embarked on several tours, including a co-headlining run with Elvis Costello in 2019.

Blondie and the Damned 2022 U.S. Tour

Aug. 12 – Mashantucket, CT @ Grand Theater

Aug. 14 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Aug. 17 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Aug. 18 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Aug. 20 – Bensalem, PA @ Xcite Center at Parx Casino

Aug. 21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Aug. 23 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Bradley Music Center

Aug. 24 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

Aug. 26 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

Aug. 27 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre