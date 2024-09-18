Hear Jane’s Addiction’s Melancholy New Single ‘True Love’

Jane's Addiction has released a new song called "True Love," their second of 2024 to feature the reunited classic lineup and their first since imploding onstage and canceling their reunion tour.

You can listen to the song below.

"True Love" arrives roughly two months after the raucous "Imminent Redemption." It's a wistful, melancholy track anchored by clean guitars and soft drums. "When I first felt true love, I was very young / I tried to describe it to my friends," Perry Farrell sings, "You're floating in something that's way over your head / Wading in the waters of true love."

Dave Navarro Seemingly Acknowledges End of Jane's Addiction

The song also drops less than a week after Farrell punched and shoved guitarist Dave Navarro during Jane's Addiction's Friday show in Boston. Farrell had to be escorted offstage by crew members, and the band subsequently canceled the rest of its reunion tour and announced a hiatus. Various members have since issued statements apologizing to their fans, tourmates and each other.

Navarro also found similarities between the plight of Jane's Addiction and that of a renowned 19th-century poet. "I was re-reading Whitman’s Leaves of Grass and it occurred to me that there is a strong parallel between his work and that of our own," the guitarist wrote on Instagram. "The leaves represent the cycle of life and death, yet he continued to work on the body of poems until his own death in 1892. Perhaps he, like us, was unable to fully understand his own work as he continuously tried to re-write, add and expand upon it, willing away his own work’s cycle of life ... just as we have."

Navarro concluded: "Perhaps it’s simpler to recognize when something is gone and learn from the magical lesson of grief rather than avoid it and remain in a consistent state of dissatisfaction."