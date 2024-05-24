Watch Jane’s Addiction Debut New Song as Classic Lineup Reunites

The classic lineup of Jane’s Addiction played their first show together in over 14 years when they played at a 450-capacity club in London, U.K. Thursday night.

It marked Dave Navarro’s return after being sidelined with long COVID in recent years – but there was no absence of energy as he appeared at the Bush Hall alongside Perry Farrell, Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins.

“Who’s that – Dave Navarro?” frontman Farrell asked jokingly at one point, while the guitarist joined his hands and mouthed “Thank you” to the audience, and Perkins leaned out to bump fists.

Alongside a set of classics, Jane’s Addiction delivered a brand-new song named “Imminent Redemption,” which follows the appearance of “True Love” last year – a song they also played in as part of their festival warm-up set last night. The full 12-song set list can be seen below.

Navarro revealed in May 2022 that he’d been suffering the effects of COVID since late the previous year. He told those who were in the same situation: “The fatigue and isolation is pretty awful but try to spend your time with the ones you love and stay creative. That’s how I’m trying to get through this thing. Also lots of spiritual practices, meditation and yoga have been very helpful.” He added: “I’ll be ok, just don’t know when.”

Jane’s Addiction continued touring and developing their upcoming album with assistance from Troy Van Leeuwen, Josh Klinghoffer and Daniel Ash. Speaking of the ongoing situation at the end of 2022, Farrell said: “I don’t know who will end up recording the guitar tracks, but I’d love to see Dave, Troy, Josh and Daniel contribute – all the guys on the tour that really stuck it out.”

Watch Jane’s Addiction Perform ‘Imminent Redemption’

Watch Jane’s Addiction Perform ‘Stop’

Watch Jane’s Addiction Perform ‘Been Caught Stealing’

Jane’s Addiction – Bush Hall, London, U.K., 5/23/24 – Set List

1. “Kettle Whistle”

2. “Ain't No Right”

3. “Whores”

4. “Ted, Just Admit It…”

5. “Imminent Redemption”

6. “Then She Did…”

7. “Stop”

8. “Mountain Song”

9. “Been Caught Stealing”

10. “True Love”

11. “Ocean Size”

12. “Three Days”