Watch Jane’s Addiction Play New Song ‘True Love’

Jane’s Addiction performed their first new music in 10 years when they debuted “True Love” at their concert in Bakersfield, Calif., earlier this week.

According to fan reports, it was written by band members Perry Farrell, Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins with assistance from current touring guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. The performance can be seen below.

Jane’s Addiction continues to play without Dave Navarro, who’s suffering from long COVID. Former Red Hot Chili Peppers member Klinghoffer is expected to remain in his place for at least several more weeks.

There was no word on whether “True Love’ will appear on Jane’s Addiction’s next album, which began to take shape last year. Bassist Avery – who spent 10 years away from the group – told Alternative Press of their 2022 tour dates: “It was a shared sense of [camaraderie], which translated into us really feeling like a band again. This time out, there was a real connection between the people onstage that I haven’t felt since 1986. We were all pulling in the same direction, and it was surprising in many ways. I think it’s really important for us to write new material.”

“That shared experience onstage is what makes me so excited about the future magic of this band,” drummer Perkins added. “When we get onstage, I feel like we’re 20 again. The only reason to do it again is to create new music, and now with Eric involved, we are all inspired again.”

Singer Farrell reported that he was feeling positive, too. “I live for performing, and when I perform, it’s like I’m spraying the audience with my words,” he explained. “I’ve never been in a better place than I’m in right now.”

Jane’s Addiction has shows booked until April 30.