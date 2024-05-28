Jane’s Addiction Announces 2024 Tour

The original members of Jane's Addiction have announced a 2024 tour, marking the first time all four members have played together in 14 years.

The band will start the co-headlining tour with fellow 1980s alternative-rock band Love & Rockets on Aug. 9 in Las Vegas and conclude the run on Sept. 29 in St. Louis.

Jane's Addiction was formed in 1985 by singer Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery. The original quartet splintered after releasing two acclaimed albums - 1988's Nothing's Shocking and 1990's Ritual de lo Habitual. They reunited in 2008 for a tour, but Avery left in 2010.

READ MORE: Jane's Addiction Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide

The band played its first reunion show on May 23 in front of a small London club audience, where they performed a new song called "Imminent Redemption." In 2023 the band unveiled another song, "True Love," reportedly from a new album - the first to feature all four original members in 34 years.

Love & Rockets co-founder Daniel Ash assisted Jane's Addiction in recording their new album. (He also joined Jane's Addiction onstage for a few songs in 2022.) The new LP will be the band's first album in 13 years and fifth overall. Bassist Avery was not on 2003's Strays or 2011's The Great Escape Artist.

Where Is Jane's Addiction Playing in 2024?

The upcoming tour with Love & Rockets will include more than two dozen dates across North America. Stops include Los Angeles, Houston, New York, Boston, Toronto and Chicago. You can see a full list of dates below.

Tickets for shows will be available starting with presales running throughout the week; the general on-sale begins on Friday at 10 a.m. local time at Live Nation.

Jane's Addiction and Love & Rockets 2024 Tour

Aug 9 — Las Vegas, NV — Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Aug 11 — San Diego, CA — Park at the Park Petco Park

Aug 13 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater

Aug 15 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug 18 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug 19 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Aug 21 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP

Aug 23 — Durant, OK — Choctaw Grand Theater

Aug 25 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore

Aug 27 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily's Place

Aug 29 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 31 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

Sep 3 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater

Sep 5 — Portsmouth, VA — Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Sep 7 — Atlantic City, NJ — Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sep 10 — New York, NY — The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sep 13 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion

Sep 15 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Sep 18 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

Sep 20 — Rochester Hills, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheater

Sep 22 — Milwaukee, WI — BMO Pavilion

Sep 24 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sep 26 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sep 28 – Huntsville, AL – South Star Music Festival

Sep 29 – St. Louis, MO – Evolution Festival