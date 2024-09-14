Jane’s Addiction Apologizes for Onstage Scuffle and Cancels Show

Jane's Addiction has offered a public apology for the onstage scuffle that brought an early end to their show in Boston last night.

Reportedly upset about the stage volume his bandmates were playing at during recent concerts, singer Perry Farrell shoved and then punched guitarist Dave Navarro, after which he was restrained and dragged offstage by the crew and bassist Eric Avery. The scuffle brought an early end to the show, during which the band was celebrating drummer Stephen Perkins' 47th birthday.

"We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded last night," read the brief Instagram stories statement, which can be seen below. "As a result we will be cancelling tomorrow night's show in Bridgeport."

Jane's Addiction was scheduled to perform Sunday night at the Hartford Healthcare Amphiteatre in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The next show on their itinerary is now Sept. 18 at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

After the show, Farrell's wife Etty issued her first-person account of the incident, stating that her husband had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat due to the band's high stage volume, and suggesting that Avery may have taken some cheap shots at the singer while he was being restrained: “[He] put Perry in a headlock and punched him in the stomach three times.”

Jane's Addiction's current tour, their first to feature their original lineup in years, is currently set to conclude on Oct. 16 in their hometown of Los Angeles.