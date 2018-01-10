James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt Announce New U.S. Tour

James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt have announced a run of 2018 U.S. tour dates, following a successful road trip together last year. The new tour seeks to continue the celebration of their “decades-long friendship.”

You can see the list of announced dates below. More shows will be added soon.

Taylor, who’s already committed to a handful of appearances with the Eagles this summer, scored his first-ever No. 1 album with his most recent release, 2015’s Before This World. He admitted to USA Today that it had been a difficult record to create. “I tend to write about the same things," he said. "I write a lot about my father. I write a lot about a kind of spirituality, in the absence of any form of indoctrination -- I'm always looking for some outlet for that. I write about home, and I write about the road -- as I've done before, with songs like ‘Daddy's All Gone’ or ‘My Traveling Star’.”

Raitt’s most recent studio project, 2016’s Dig in Deep, was also a struggle during the writing process. “I had a decade of a lot of loss,” she told Entertainment Weekly, referring to the deaths of both parents and a brother. “I was depleted, but like when your car runs out of battery and your friend pushes you, I got a push. My guitarist George Marinelli sent me the track ‘If You Need Somebody’ and I got the wheels going. I knew I was going to write something about Dad, and it was going to be sad, so I was glad to break that block.”

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale at 10AM on Jan. 19 (except for the Minnesota show, which goes on sale at 10AM Jan. 20). Dates are also expected in North Carolina, South Carolina, Kansas, Oklahoma, Washington, Wisconsin and Indiana.

James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt 2018 U.S. Tour

May 8 – Jacksonville, FL @ Veterans Memorial Arena

May 9 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

May 11 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

May 12 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

May 21 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

May 22 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

May 27 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

May 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 3 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

June 5 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

June 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

June 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

June 30 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

July 1 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center