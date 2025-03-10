James Taylor Adds More Shows to Summer Tour
James Taylor has added 17 more shows to his upcoming tour of North America.
The trek will begin on May 5 in Phoenix, and then make its way through mostly U.S. cities with the exception of a stop in Toronto. The tour will conclude over four months later on Sept. 17 in Fort Worth, Texas.
You can view a complete list of show dates, with the newly added shows in bold, below.
Is James Taylor Contemplating New Music?
Taylor's most recent studio album, American Standard, came out in 2020, but he has not excluded the possibility of making another one in the near future.
"I feel like I've got another one in me — sounds like an egg — but I'm writing a little bit," he told The Independent last year. "You know, live music — the thing that I'm so attached to about it, why I can't let it go — is that there's something [that] happens when people come together for a couple of hours, for two or three hours, and have a sort of collective experience.
"It's indescribable. You prepare for it, but when it happens, it's spontaneous and, in a way, unique. I love it when that happens, and it does most nights."
James Taylor Summer 2025 Tour
May 5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
May 7 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
May 8 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theater
May 10-11 – San Diego, CA @ Rady Shell
May 13-14 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
May 16 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
May 17 – Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley
May 19 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
May 21 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Amphitheater
May 23 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre
May 25-26 – Seattle, WA @ Chateau St. Michelle Winery
May 13-14 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks
May 17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Center
May 19 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia
May 21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
June 13-14 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
June 17 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Center
June 19 — Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia
June 23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Amphitheater
June 24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
June 27 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 29 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
July 1 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
July 3-4 — Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Music Center
Aug. 21 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
Aug. 23 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
Aug. 24 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
Aug. 26 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Aug. 27 — Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Aug. 29 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Aug. 30 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 1 — Richmond, VA @ Riverfront Amphitheater
Sept. 3 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 6 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amp. At Chastain Park
Sept. 8 — Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Sept. 10 — Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheatre
Sept. 12 — Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
Sept. 13 — Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater
Sept. 16 — Tulsa, OK, @ BOK Center
Sept. 17 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
