James Taylor will return to the U.K. for the first time in over three years next year with a series of concerts scheduled for July 2026.

Taylor's first stop of a brief U.K. and European tour will be in Edinburgh, Scotland on July 14. There will also be a one concert in Europe in Amsterdam on July 21, followed by a large show at the O2 Arena in London on July 23.

A complete list of the concert dates and locations can be viewed below. Tickets will be available starting Nov. 7.

James Taylor on Touring at 77

"The way it feels to me — working like this and for so long — I'm surprised it still feels the same," Taylor shared earlier this year with The San Diego Union-Tribune. "And the fact I've stuck with it is, well, when something works, you tend to stick with it. And performing is the realest part of a kind of a show-biz career, or a commercial artistic career. The fact that you put it in front of an audience — they come back to hear you again and again — and you know immediately how they're receiving it and what their response is."

He continued: "We don't have a script. We may have a set list, but we're free to do whatever we need to be present. That's the main thing about the way I and my band perform. We want to be as present and available in the moment, right there in real time, as possible. If that wasn't the case, people could just watch a recorded show on television. We want those moments when it's definitely happening right now, there's no question about it."

James Taylor, UK and European Tour 2026

July 14 – Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh, Scotland

July 16 – Piece Hall, Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK

July 21 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

July 23 – O2 Arena, London, UK

July 25 – Open Air Theatre, Scarborough, UK