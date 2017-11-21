As expected, the Eagles are busy lining up tour dates for 2018 — and they're planning on sharing the stage with some famous friends.

The band has announced its first round of dates for next year, a dozen in all, starting March 14 in Chicago and running through July 28 in Philadelphia. Further additions are expected to follow on the itinerary, which offers a handful of "Evening With the Eagles" dates mixed in alongside shared bills with James Taylor, Jimmy Buffett and Chris Stapleton.

The announcement follows recent rumors that the Eagles were planning a joint tour with Buffett — and for now, he's sharing the greatest number of dates with the group, with stops scheduled for Orlando, Miami, Denver and Minneapolis. Stapleton will join the band in Arlington; Taylor is booked for Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

According to the press release regarding the shows, more are "expected to be announced shortly." Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh recently speculated that the group would be playing "between 40 and 50" dates in 2018, touring behind a rejiggered lineup that adds late co-founder Glenn Frey's son Deacon and country star Vince Gill on guitar and vocals.

Tickets for the Arlington, Denver and D.C. shows are set to go on sale Dec. 1 at 10AM local time through Ticketmaster; tickets for all other shows are scheduled to be released to the public the following day at 10AM local time. American Express account holders will have access to a pre-sale starting Nov. 28 at 10 AM, with "additional pre-sale opportunities" starting Nov. 30. Take a look at the full list of currently announced concerts below, and for complete ticket information, visit the Eagles' official site.

Eagles 2018 Tour Dates

3/14 — Chicago, IL

3/23 — Nashville, TN

4/14 — Orlando, FL (with Jimmy Buffett)

4/21 — Miami, FL (with Jimmy Buffett)

5/10 — Vancouver, BC

6/23 — Arlington, TX (with Chris Stapleton)

6/28 — Denver, CO (with Jimmy Buffett)

6/30 — Minneapolis, MN (with Jimmy Buffett)

7/15 — Toronto, ON

7/20 — Boston, MA

7/26 — Washington, DC (with James Taylor)

7/28 — Philadelphia, PA (with James Taylor)