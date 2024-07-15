Eagles Add Four More Shows to Las Vegas Sphere Residency

Due to overwhelming demand, Eagles have added four more dates to their upcoming residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The new dates are scheduled for Jan. 17, 18, 24 and 25 of 2025. Presales will begin July 23, followed by regular sales on July 26. Tickets will start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing

A complete list of the band's Sphere dates is available below, with the new shows listed in bold.

Others to Have Headlined the Sphere

Eagles' residency makes them one of just a handful of rock acts to be booked at the state-of-the-art venue. U2's Achtung Baby Live residency was the first, followed by Phish's four-night stand in April. Then Dead & Company began their 30-show residency in May, a run that will continue through August.

READ MORE: Underrated Eagles: The Most Overlooked Song From Each Album

For Eagles, it's unclear what exactly the future holds for them in regards to live performing — they've noted that they will continue announcing concerts for as long as there is an audience demand. "Welcome to whatever this is," Don Henley quipped at one so-called farewell show in Los Angeles back in June.

Eagles, Las Vegas Sphere Concert Dates

Friday, Sept. 20

Saturday, Sept. 21

Friday, Sept. 27

Saturday, Sept. 28

Friday, Oct.11

Saturday, Oct. 12

Friday, Oct. 18

Saturday, Oct. 19

Friday, Nov. 1

Saturday, Nov. 2

Friday, Nov. 8

Saturday, Nov. 9

Friday, Dec. 6

Saturday, Dec. 7

Friday, Dec. 13

Saturday, Dec. 14

Friday, Jan. 17

Saturday, Jan. 18

Friday, Jan. 24

Saturday, Jan. 25

