Hear Eagles’ New Live Version of ‘Take It Easy’

Eagles have released a new live version of their debut single "Take It Easy" from their upcoming album Live From the Forum MMXVIII.

It's the third track the band has released from the record, following "Lyin' Eyes" and "Hotel California." Deacon Frey takes the lead vocal on "Take It Easy," a No. 12 hit in 1972 co-written by Deacon's father, Glenn, and Jackson Browne.

You can listen to it below.

Arriving Oct. 16, Live From the Forum will be available in both audio and video formats. The set was captured across three September 2018 dates at the Los Angeles venue. The package includes 26 songs, ranging from their biggest hits to beloved album tracks like "Those Shoes" and "Ol' 55." Solo cuts by Don Henley, Joe Walsh and new member Vince Gill, who joined in 2017 following Glenn Frey's death, are also featured.

The Live From the Forum film premiered on ESPN over the July 4 weekend. Eagles manager Irving Azoff said the postponement of the band's Hotel California tour due to the coronavirus pandemic led to the decision to release the video.

"People hadn’t had any live music for three months," he said. "And we were all sitting around watching ESPN on Sunday nights; we all thought it was cool as hell. We watched The Last Dance and then the two weeks of 30 for 30 for Lance Armstrong, and then they had Sosa-McGwire running. So we thought, it’s the Forum, it’s the Eagles – wouldn’t it be cool to be on ESPN?"

A call to the network was then made. It helped that longtime ESPN personality Chris Berman, a friend of Walsh and Glenn Frey, "got involved. It happened very quickly, and it was wildly successful. We sold a whole boatload of tickets to the rescheduled dates. We took a boatload of orders [for the upcoming album and home video], and a lot of people got to see it. It excited us; we had a blast. It just seemed natural to us, and we’re thrilled that the guys at ESPN agreed with us. We were trying to give everybody a Sunday night of touring when they’re stuck at home."