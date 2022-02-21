Eagles Resume ‘Hotel California’ Tour: Set List, Video

Eagles have resumed their Hotel California Tour, performing to a sold-out crowd on Saturday night in Savannah, Ga.

The set list for the evening stuck closely to previous tour performances, which included the entirety of 1976's Hotel California. A second set of greatest hits featured songs like "Take It Easy," "Tequila Sunrise," "Peaceful Easy Feeling" and more. Approximately 8,000 people attended the show, making it the largest crowd so far at the newly built Enmarket Arena.

You can see video from the show, as well as view the full set list, down below.

Eagles' touring lineup consists of co-founder Don Henley and long-time bandmates Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with country star Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, son of the late Glenn Frey. The younger Frey did not perform, citing illness.

They'll continue on this tour of the U.S. until May 25. Eagles then head overseas in June for a string of European and U.K. dates. A complete list of shows can be viewed on the band's website.

Watch Eagles Perform 'Take It to the Limit' on Feb. 19, 2022

Watch Eagles Perform 'Life's Been Good' on Feb. 19, 2022

Eagles, Enmarket Arena, Feb. 19, 2022 in Savannah, Ga.

Set 1 ('Hotel California'):

1. "Hotel California"

2. "New Kid in Town"

3. "Life in the Fast Lane"

4. "Wasted Time"

5. "Wasted Time" (Reprise)

6. "Victim of Love"

7. "Pretty Maids All in a Row"

8. "Try and Love Again"

9. "The Last Resort"

Set 2 (Greatest Hits):

10. "Seven Bridges Road" (Steve Young cover)

11. "Take It Easy" (Vince Gill on lead vocals)

12. "One of These Nights"

13. "Take It to the Limit"

14. "Peaceful Easy Feeling" (Jack Tempchin cover) (Timothy B. Schmit on lead vocals)

15. "Tequila Sunrise"

16. "Witchy Woman"

17. "In the City" (Joe Walsh song)

18. "I Can't Tell You Why"

19. "Lyin' Eyes"

20. "Those Shoes"

21. "Life's Been Good" (Joe Walsh song)

22. "Already Gone" (Jack Tempchin cover)

23. "Funk #49" (James Gang cover)

24. "Heartache Tonight"

Encore:

25. "Rocky Mountain Way" (Joe Walsh song)

26. "Desperado"

27. "The Boys of Summer" (Don Henley song)

28. "Best of My Love"

