Eagles Expand U.S. ‘Hotel California’ Tour With 12 New Dates

Eagles have extended their previously announced Hotel California tour with 12 new dates for spring 2022.

The U.S. trek — which features a full performance of their blockbuster 1976 LP, backed by an orchestra and choir, followed by a greatest hits set — now includes shows in Cleveland (March 17); Chicago (March 19); Indianapolis (March 22); Detroit (March 24); Pittsburgh (March 26); Philadelphia (March 28); Columbus, Ohio (April 19); Buffalo (April 21); Belmont Park, N.Y. (April 23); Nashville (April 28); Tulsa (May 16); and Salt Lake City (May 25).

Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale Jan. 14 at 10AM local time. Various pre-sales start Jan. 13 at 10AM local time. Full details are available at the Eagles site.

These dates expand a 10-date run announced in late November. As of this writing, the 2022 trek begins Feb. 19 in Savannah, Ga., and wraps May 25 in Salt Lake City.

The Hotel California tour launched in 2019 and ran through March 2020, until the COVID-19 pandemic devastated live music. Eagles resumed the jaunt last August at New York's Madison Square Garden with a 31-song set that included staples like "Take It Easy," "One of These Nights," "Tequila Sunrise" and "Best of My Love," along with solo hits including Don Henley's "Boys of Summer" and Joe Walsh's "Rocky Mountain Way.”

Eagles 'Hotel California' 2022 Tour (newly announced in bold)

Feb. 19 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

Feb. 21 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Feb. 24 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Feb. 25 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena

Feb. 28 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

March 2 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

March 4 - Atlanta @ State Farm Arena

March 17 - Cleveland @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

March 19 - Chicago @ United Center

March 22 - Indianapolis @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

March 24 - Detroit @ Little Caesars Arena

March 26 - Pittsburgh @ PPG Paints Arena

March 28 - Philadelphia @ Wells Fargo Center

April 19 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

April 21 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

April 23 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

April 28 - Nashville @ Bridgestone Arena

May 14 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 16 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

May 19 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

May 20 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

May 25 - Salt Lake City @ Vivint Arena