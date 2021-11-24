Eagles Announce ‘Hotel California’ 2022 Tour Dates

Eagles are bringing their seminal 1976 album Hotel California back on the road next year with a newly announced string of 2022 tour dates.

The eight-city trek will commence on Feb. 19 in Savannah, Ga., and conclude on May 19 in Austin. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 3. You can see more ticket information at the band’s website.

The Hotel California 2022 tour dates will begin with the band — Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit joined by Deacon Frey and Vince Gill — playing the chart-topping album in full, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. They'll follow up the full-album performance with a second greatest hits set.

Eagles kicked off their Hotel California shows in Las Vegas in 2019, performing through March 2020 until the COVID-19 pandemic put live music on hold. They resumed the trek this past August at New York's Madison Square Garden with a mammoth, 31-song set that included classics such as "Take It Easy," "One of These Nights," "Tequila Sunrise" and "Best of My Love," as well as solo hits like Henley's "Boys of Summer" and Walsh's "Rocky Mountain Way" and "Life's Been Good."

“God, it’s good to see you, thanks for coming out," Henley said at the Madison Square Garden show, which required attendees to show proof of vaccination. "You understand that with freedom comes responsibility.”

You can see the full list of new tour dates below.

Eagles 'Hotel California' 2022 Tour

Feb. 19 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

Feb. 21 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Feb. 24 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Feb. 25 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena

Feb. 28 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

March 2 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

March 4 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

May 19 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX