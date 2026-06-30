Watch Dave Mustaine Cuss Out Journalist During Megadeth Show

Dave Mustaine had some harsh words for a local journalist during Megadeth’s recent concert in Helsinki, Finland.

The frontman’s tirade -- which you can see in the TikTok video below from @schtillborn -- came a little more than halfway through the band’s set. Following a rendition of “Angry Again,” Mustaine wryly chuckled as he began telling the audience what transpired before the show.

“So before we took the stage tonight, we were doing some press backstage,” the singer explained. “And I was doing an interview with some guy from a newspaper here – big newspaper, you can probably figure out who it was. And the guy was such a f—ing d—head.”

Mustaine then noted one question in particular that really boiled his blood.

What Question Infuriated Dave Mustaine?

“He asked me, if I fought James Hetfield, who would win?" Mustaine revealed. "And I thought, ‘What kind of a f—ing idiot would say something like that?”

The long-running hostility between Mustaine and Metallica is one of the best-known feuds in all of rock. Mustaine was previously Metallica’s lead guitarist, before abruptly being fired in 1983.

READ MORE: The Day Metallica Fired Dave Mustaine

Though he later found success with Megadeth, and Metallica rose to worldwide stardom, both sides continued to bristle with each other for decades. Things seem to have peacefully settled since the early 2000s, as the rockers have reportedly buried the hatchet. Still, that didn’t stop Mustaine from cussing out the unnamed reporter who posed the hypothetical question.

“I want to dedicate this next song to [the reporter] but we don’t have a song called ‘I’m an A–hole,’” Mustaine declared to the crowd. “Instead, we’ll do another new song called ‘Let There Be Shred.’”

Megadeth’s European tour wraps July 5 in Lisbon, Portugal. They’ll begin a North American summer tour in Reno, Nevada on July 18.