Former Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward has let fans know that if they spot him in public using a wheelchair, it's no cause for alarm — and they're still welcome to say hi.

The 78-year-old metal icon explained his new mode of transportation in a social media statement, which you can see below.

READ MORE: Black Sabbath Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Bill Ward: 'I'm Still a Drummer' Despite Physical Limitations

"Dear Friends, Fans, Families, and people I’ve not met yet: I’m announcing today somewhat sadly but nonetheless truthfully, that I’ve reached a place where publicly more and more I need to use a wheelchair, mostly in airports, or public events," Ward wrote. "I can still walk, let there be no doubt, but I can’t walk very far without needing to rest, meaning I need to sit down."

Ward said he started using his wheelchair "about 18 months ago, mostly in airports." He also noted that he's "still a drummer" and "can still play pretty good for 78 years old" — and that his walking status and musical status are not mutually exclusive.

"My talents and ambitions, and my unyielding need to be artful, and to play drums, is still as strong as it was so many years ago now," Ward continued. "I’m just saying if you see me in a wheelchair, I’m just catching a ride, I’m not in retirement or ill or giving up, or any of those thoughts that ignite when we see people in wheelchairs." Ward further encouraged fans to say hi if they see him in public, promising, "I don’t bite, I’ll just look different, as pictured here."

Ward ended his message on a hopeful note: "And the secrets we hide, can be dangerous to our health, I’m letting transparency prevail, with love and progression."

When Did Bill Ward Last Play With Black Sabbath?

Ward performed with Black Sabbath last July at the Back to the Beginning concert, which took place just weeks before Ozzy Osbourne's death. Prior to that, he last played with the band in 2012, though his plans to participate in the 13 reunion album and supporting tour fell through. Ward's most recent studio album with Black Sabbath was 1983's Born Again. He's also released three solo albums, most recently 2015's Accountable Beasts.

READ MORE: Watch Black Sabbath Close Out Ozzy's Farewell Concert With Four-Song Set

Reflecting on the Back to the Beginning concert a few days after it took place, Ward wrote on social media: "Packing a third suitcase in preparation to go back to America," Ward posted. "The handshakes and embraces and kind words from fellow musicians are still foremost in my often fading memory, worthwhile, long-lasting, holding. They punctuate how much we have missed each other."