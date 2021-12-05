Watch Dave Grohl Cover Kiss’ ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’

On the eighth and final night of their 2021 “Hanukkah Sessions” Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have covered the Kiss classic "Rock and Roll All Nite."

"Ladies and gentlemen….we made it. Night 8!" declares a message accompanying the YouTube video. "And what better way to celebrate another year of Hanukkah Sessions than Chaim Witz and Stanley Eisen….two young lads from Queens that set the world (and thousands of stages) on fire as Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss!"

The duo don Kiss makeup for their rendition, with Kurstin copying Stanley's "Starchild" look, while Grohl takes on Simmons' "Demon" style. Besides rocking out in the studio, the duo is also seen doing basic daily activities -- such as reading books, practicing yoga, getting gas and stopping by a local convenience store -- while still in Kiss makeup.

In his message to fans, Grohl thanked "all of the people that helped ramp up the Hanukkah Sessions this year," before adding, "Now let’s rock and roll all nite and party everyday until next Hanukkah!"

Watch Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover Kiss' 'Rock and Roll All Nite'

Grohl has a history of Kiss fandom. During a 2015 award ceremony, the Foo Fighters frontman admitted the classic rockers inspired him to become a musician. In a separate interview, Grohl also reveled he'd become friends with Stanley through a chance meeting, as both of their children happened to attend the same school.

The latest cover brings to a close the 2021 "Hanukkah Sessions." The annual tradition, which was started in 2020, sees the Foo Fighters frontman and award winning producer covering a different Jewish artist on each night of the holiday.

In addition to Kiss, this year’s “Hanukkah Sessions” featured Grohl and Kurstin covering material by Lisa Loeb, the Ramones, Barry Manilow, Van Halen, Amy Winehouse, Billy Joel and the Clash.

Videos from all of the 2021 “Hanukkah Sessions” performances can be found below.

