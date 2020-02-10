Could Iron Maiden Continue Without Any Current Members?

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson lightheartedly speculated on the possibility of the band continuing without any current members before dismissing the idea.

He was answering fan questions at a spoken-word show in Bucharest, Romania, on Saturday, as he continues to support the publication of his memoir What Does This Button Do?, which arrived in 2017.

Asked about the future of Maiden after the current lineup is no longer around, Dickinson said, “I like that. There’s always hope. After the current members retire!" he said (via Blabbermouth). "There’ll be a whole new load of Iron [Maiden] members. We won’t even have fucking holograms, you know what I mean? You can actually have real Iron Maiden members that kind of look like us but are not us. ... That’s good! I like that! It’s not a bad idea. Then we can just sit back and [receive] royalties and do no work. Good idea!”

However, he added, “It’ll never happen, because we’re never going to fucking retire.”

Dickinson compared the Q&A session a “terrible game show” after he was asked which of three activities he’d like to take part in just before he died. Offered the options of a fencing tournament, a transatlantic flight or an Iron Maiden concert, he answered, “Sex.” He was also asked about his “biggest desire before dying.” To which he replied, “More sex.”