Iron Maiden Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide

Just before the turn of the millennium, both Bruce Dickinson and Adrian Smith agreed to rejoin the band, effectively creating the most stable lineup in all of Iron Maiden's history. It helped, Dickinson explained to Stereogum in 2024, that everyone had more or less grown up. "It became a lot easier to get on with everybody, a lot easier to speak more honestly and open about things," he explained. "And also, not to get bent out of shape about things, about somebody has a bad day or somebody's turned into a megalomaniac this afternoon. Just walk away, because tomorrow morning, they won't be like that. Whereas back in the '80s, we'd have had a fucking argument about it, or people would have gone away and sulked about it for weeks. And that just breeds resentment and discontent and things like that."

