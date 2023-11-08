Iron Maiden Announce Epic 40th Anniversary ‘Piece of Mind’ Graphic Novel With All-Star Contributors

Iron Maiden have just announced an epic graphic novel in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their seminal fourth album, Piece of Mind.

The record that features all-timers such as "The Trooper," "Flight of Icarus" and "Revelations" vividly come to life in individual chapters dedicated to each of the nine songs on the historic release. Frontman Bruce Dickinson, an author in his own right, even contributed to the "Revelations" chapter, a particularly special moment as the song was his first official songwriting credit with Iron Maiden.

“When the idea of a Piece of Mind 40th Anniversary graphic novel first came up, I felt it was the perfect medium to expand outside the confines of the songs and to create new storylines and new dimensions through short form narrative and imagery,” says Dickinson. “With ‘Revelations,’ it allowed me to add more layers and dimensions to the lyrics and add a new twist.”

Set for a Nov. 21 release through award-winning publisher Z2, this new graphic novel unites a multitude of talented writers and illustrators who have been given the opportunity to contribute to the Iron Maiden legacy.

Dickinson, enthused by the collaborators' creativity, adds, “Equally as exciting was bringing together some of the top writers and illustrators in the industry who are all actual fans of the band, to add their own creative ideas inspired by the songs, Eddie, and the album itself. Z2 did a tremendous job in pulling this all together to create more than just a graphic novel, it’s what I consider a work of art.”

The graphic novel also features contributions from Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, AEW star and Fozzy singer Chris Jericho, comedian and metalhead Brian Posehn, The Cure bassist Simon Gallup, MMA superstar Josh Barnett, Public Enemy's Chuck D and award-winning director Jonas Akerlund.

Manager Rod Smallwood penned an introduction reflecting on the album's 40th anniversary as well.

“The road to working with Iron Maiden began over 40 years ago for the Z2 staff, on both our turntables and in our sketchbooks. Iron Maiden’s impact on art, music and culture is immeasurable and to get a chance to celebrate the legend and the lore of Piece of Mind with the band and management is an honor we don’t take lightly,” says Josh Bernstein, President of Z2. “I hope fans enjoy what has become an incredible global love letter to Iron Maiden.”

“If you had told me when I snuck out of the house at 16 to see the Piece of Mind tour in Spokane, that 40 years later I’d be working on this tribute… and getting a story from Bruce Dickinson to boot?! Well, that’s one of those rare and precious moments in your creative career where you literally crash up against your youthful dreams coming true," adds Eisner and Harvey award-winning editor Rantz Hoseley. "Being entrusted by Maiden to edit this book has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime.”

Various Editions + Where to Purchase

The Piece of Mind 40th anniversary graphic novel will be available in five editions: Standard edition, Flight of Icarus Edition, The Trooper Edition, The Trooper Cutaway Edition, Deluxe Edition and The Asylum Edition.

Survey all the options, get all the details about each edition and place your pre-order at the Z2 webstore.

View the standard edition cover by Dan Mumford below.

