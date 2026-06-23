Iron Maiden has issued an official statement following a severe power outage that interrupted their performance in Paris on Monday night for over an hour.

Though the concert, which was being filmed for an upcoming release, eventually resumed, the band was forced to cut their set short. Many fans expressed frustration over the incident, noting that the metal greats skipped their encore, which traditionally features some of their best-loved tunes.

In a message posted to their website, Maiden explained that authorities informed the band that they “could not have over 30,000 fans on the streets unable to get home.” “This gave just enough time for the band to complete the set finishing with ‘Iron Maiden’ but unable to play any of the encores.”

READ MORE: Iron Maiden Fans Share Outrage After Paris Concert Power Outage

Elsewhere in the statement, frontman Bruce Dickinson thanked fans for their understanding.

Bruce Dickinson: 'We Share Your Disappointment'

“Despite everything the audience and atmosphere last night were fantastic and, like every other challenge Iron Maiden have faced over the years, we’ll find a way to deal with and overcome the missing songs in the encore when it comes to the final film,” he noted.

“We know that many of you travelled long distances, waited patiently throughout the interruption, and were looking forward to experiencing the complete Run For Your Lives show,” the singer continued. “We share your disappointment. No one is more frustrated than the band and crew, who were eager to deliver the full performance you deserved.”

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Dickinson expressed his appreciation for Iron Maiden’s Paris fans.

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“What we will remember most from last night is the incredible spirit inside the arena,” he remarked. “Your patience, understanding and unwavering support through an extremely challenging situation meant the world to us. The energy in the room was remarkable and is exactly what we have come to expect from Paris, and a reminder of why we always love playing here.”

Iron Maiden noted that officials continue to investigate exactly what caused the blackout. Paris is in the middle of a scorching heat wave, however “French electricity distributor Enedis said the problem did not appear to originate from the public power grid and was more likely related to the arena’s own electrical installation.”